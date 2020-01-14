Telenor reveals 20 Tech Trends that will shape 2020
Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research, revealed
during his latest visit to Pakistan, the 20 technology trends that will shape the year 2020.
Like the previous year, this year’s technology trends, as projected by Telenor Group’s
research arm, will take a prominent lead in developing the global digital ecosystem
supported by cellular service providers, device makers, and internet companies. The Tech
Trends 2020 were revealed and discussed during an interactive session at Telenor Pakistan
Headquarters 345.
According to Telenor Research, real green innovations will eventually go beyond the hype by
combining Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) tech, and IoT (Internet of Things) to
significantly contribute towards protecting the environment. So far, there has been more of
an industrial use of IoT than public and in 2020, the technology will get closer to people to
become ‘Internet of Bodies’ with connected health, medical, and communications devices
attached to human bodies. While 2019 was the year of 5G testing, another tech trend
projects 2020 to be the year of widespread 5G launches; the combination of 5G, IoT, and AI
will also spur industry collaborations that share competence and co-create world-changing
platforms.
“Many of the trends we spotlight for next year show innovation charging ahead faster than
ever, enabled by more access and more demand, as well as by revolutionary new tech
platforms and socio-political forces,” says Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research.
“At the same time, other trends suggest we are having a common technological epiphany, a
kind of digital realisation. People are waking up and examining how and where technologies,
including AI, Machine Learning, IoT, and new network innovations will best and most
securely connect them with the people and things that matter most.”
With more people waking up to the fact that companies make their money from user data by
using it to sell tailored advertisements, 2020 will be a year where people start to become
more cautious about sharing their personal information on digital platforms. Sardar
Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Telenor Pakistan, shared how there
would be an increase in competition to earn customer trust related to data they share on
digital platforms and also commented on other tech trends including better entertainment
content by the streaming giants, more and more global players increasing competition in the
mobile/console gaming space, and increasing debate around ethical AI & regulation of big
tech companies.
“The increased access and demand of technological solutions are helping these trends take
shape and drive development of the digital ecosystem faster than ever before,” said Irfan
Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group. “In
this age of digitisation, we anticipate how the technologies and trends will impact people and
we aim to connect them to solutions that matter the most to them. Telenor Pakistan’s
capability to provide innovative solutions and the identification of these trends enables us to
stay ahead of the game and increase our speed to market.”
Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa
(R), also spoke on the occasion. While delivering his closing remarks, Chairman PTA said,
“PTA is playing pivotal role in the growth and development of telecom sector in Pakistan.” He
stated that “PTA is facilitating in the provision of high quality and latest ICT services to the
consumers. Technology trends forecasted by Telenor are becoming more and more
pertinent and relevant to Pakistan and he thanked Telenor Pakistan for charting out the
expected technological advancements for long term development of the country.”