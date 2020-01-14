Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research, revealed

during his latest visit to Pakistan, the 20 technology trends that will shape the year 2020.

Like the previous year, this year’s technology trends, as projected by Telenor Group’s

research arm, will take a prominent lead in developing the global digital ecosystem

supported by cellular service providers, device makers, and internet companies. The Tech

Trends 2020 were revealed and discussed during an interactive session at Telenor Pakistan

Headquarters 345.

Telenor reveals 20 Tech Trends that will shape 2020

According to Telenor Research, real green innovations will eventually go beyond the hype by

combining Big Data, AI (Artificial Intelligence) tech, and IoT (Internet of Things) to

significantly contribute towards protecting the environment. So far, there has been more of

an industrial use of IoT than public and in 2020, the technology will get closer to people to

become ‘Internet of Bodies’ with connected health, medical, and communications devices

attached to human bodies. While 2019 was the year of 5G testing, another tech trend

projects 2020 to be the year of widespread 5G launches; the combination of 5G, IoT, and AI

will also spur industry collaborations that share competence and co-create world-changing

platforms.

“Many of the trends we spotlight for next year show innovation charging ahead faster than

ever, enabled by more access and more demand, as well as by revolutionary new tech

platforms and socio-political forces,” says Bjørn Taale Sandberg, Head of Telenor Research.

“At the same time, other trends suggest we are having a common technological epiphany, a

kind of digital realisation. People are waking up and examining how and where technologies,

including AI, Machine Learning, IoT, and new network innovations will best and most

securely connect them with the people and things that matter most.”

With more people waking up to the fact that companies make their money from user data by

using it to sell tailored advertisements, 2020 will be a year where people start to become

more cautious about sharing their personal information on digital platforms. Sardar

Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Telenor Pakistan, shared how there

would be an increase in competition to earn customer trust related to data they share on

digital platforms and also commented on other tech trends including better entertainment

content by the streaming giants, more and more global players increasing competition in the

mobile/console gaming space, and increasing debate around ethical AI & regulation of big

tech companies.

“The increased access and demand of technological solutions are helping these trends take

shape and drive development of the digital ecosystem faster than ever before,” said Irfan

Wahab Khan, CEO Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group. “In

this age of digitisation, we anticipate how the technologies and trends will impact people and

we aim to connect them to solutions that matter the most to them. Telenor Pakistan’s

capability to provide innovative solutions and the identification of these trends enables us to

stay ahead of the game and increase our speed to market.”

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa

(R), also spoke on the occasion. While delivering his closing remarks, Chairman PTA said,

“PTA is playing pivotal role in the growth and development of telecom sector in Pakistan.” He

stated that “PTA is facilitating in the provision of high quality and latest ICT services to the

consumers. Technology trends forecasted by Telenor are becoming more and more

pertinent and relevant to Pakistan and he thanked Telenor Pakistan for charting out the

expected technological advancements for long term development of the country.”