Telenor Revised its 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Offer
Telenor Pakistan has revised its 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Offer. Previously, the offer only gave you 10GB data. However now, Telenor users will get 20GB data to stay connected with your friends all the time. Not only this, users will also get an extra 2GB data for Goonj app. The offer is valid for seven days. Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *225#. Also, the company has reduced the price of the package too. Earlier it cost Rs. 225. Now, the offer is available in just Rs. 200.
Here is How to Avail Telenor 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Offer
Offered Incentives:
- 20GB (incl. 10GB 1AM -11AM)
- Users will also get extra 2GB for Goonj app
How to Avail the Offer:
- Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *225#
Price:
- 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Offer is available in just Rs. 200
Offer Eligibility:
- All prepaid Telenor users (Telenor & Djuice) are eligible for this offer.
Validity:
- 4G Weekly Ultra Plus Offer is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs12/MB on 3G & 4G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs21.5/MB on 2G
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB)
- 4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G