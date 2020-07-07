Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer Let’s You Stay in Touch All Week Around

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 7, 2020
Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer

Telenor Pakistan has introduced a new offer for its customers to stay connected all week long. Now get Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer to Stay in Touch All Week Around. The offer gives you 200 on-net minutes and SMS. Moreover, the offer also gives you 20 off-net minutes. You can also stay connected socially with your friends. Because, the offer gives you 100MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.

Offered Incentives:

  • 200 on-net minutes
  • 20 off-net minutes
  • 200 SMS
  • 100 MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.

How to Subscribe to this offer:

  • Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *170#

Validity:

  • The offer is valid for 7 days.

Price:

  • The offer is available in Rs. 75 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions:

  • Offer will not renew after it has expired
  • You can Resubscribe this offer
  • Resubscription of this offer within validity will not merge remaining resources from previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
  • Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
  • Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
  • Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  • Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

