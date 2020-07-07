Telenor Pakistan has introduced a new offer for its customers to stay connected all week long. Now get Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer to Stay in Touch All Week Around. The offer gives you 200 on-net minutes and SMS. Moreover, the offer also gives you 20 off-net minutes. You can also stay connected socially with your friends. Because, the offer gives you 100MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.

Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer Let’s You Stay in Touch All Week Around

Offered Incentives:

200 on-net minutes

20 off-net minutes

200 SMS

100 MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.

How to Subscribe to this offer:

Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *170#

Validity:

The offer is valid for 7 days.

Price:

The offer is available in Rs. 75 incl. tax

Terms and Conditions: