Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer Let’s You Stay in Touch All Week Around
Telenor Pakistan has introduced a new offer for its customers to stay connected all week long. Now get Telenor Sahulat Mini Offer to Stay in Touch All Week Around. The offer gives you 200 on-net minutes and SMS. Moreover, the offer also gives you 20 off-net minutes. You can also stay connected socially with your friends. Because, the offer gives you 100MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.
Offered Incentives:
- 200 on-net minutes
- 20 off-net minutes
- 200 SMS
- 100 MB + 200 MB for WhatsApp, Facebook and twitter.
How to Subscribe to this offer:
- Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *170#
Validity:
- The offer is valid for 7 days.
Price:
- The offer is available in Rs. 75 incl. tax
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer will not renew after it has expired
- You can Resubscribe this offer
- Resubscription of this offer within validity will not merge remaining resources from previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
- Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
- Price is tax inclusive for AJK and GB.
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax paisa will be charged on every call. These rates are 12.5 paisa in AJK and GB.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.