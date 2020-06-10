With Telenor SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives
Telenor Pakistan has brought the SIM Lagao Offer 2020 for its users. Now all the Telenor users who have not used their SIM from 3rd May can now get amazing incentives. The offer gives you 3000 on-net minutes and 10,000 MB data for the next 60 days. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 50 Telenor minutes daily for the next 60 days. Also, on each months users will get 5000 MB for the next two months.
Offered Incentives:
- 3000 on-net minutes
- 10,000 MBs (12 AM- 7 PM)
Eligibility Criteria:
- Customers who have not used their Telenor SIM since 3rd May 2020 are eligible for this offer.
How to Get the Incentives:
- Call 2222 OR SMS “FREE” to 2222 to get the incentives.
Validity:
- The given incentives are valid for 60 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- Bonus will be posted within 2 hours from the time of subscription
- Call setup charges of Rs.0.125 will be charged on every call
- They will get 6,000 MB in total (3,000 MB/30 days) plus 3,000 Minutes if they reside in Abbottabad, Badin, Batgram, Buner, Charsadda, Chiniot, Dera Bugti, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Jafarabad, Jhelum, Karak, Loralai, Lower Dir, Malakand, Mandi Bahauddin, Manshera, Mardan, Nushki, Shangla, Sialkot, Swabi, Swat, Upper Dir, Ziarat.
- However, customers from districts of BHIMBER, MIRPUR, KOTLI, MUZAFFARABAD, SUDHNATI, POONCH, BAGH, HATTIAN, GILGIT, SKARDU, DIAMER, GHIZER, HUNZA-NAGAR, GHANCHE, ASTORE are only eligible for 3,000 Minutes.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- Subscribers in Astore, Baltistan, Diamir, Ghanche, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Kharmang, Nagar and Shigar will get 50 ON-Net minutes daily with SIM Lagao Offer for 60 days.
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.