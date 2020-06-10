Telenor Pakistan has brought the SIM Lagao Offer 2020 for its users. Now all the Telenor users who have not used their SIM from 3rd May can now get amazing incentives. The offer gives you 3000 on-net minutes and 10,000 MB data for the next 60 days. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 50 Telenor minutes daily for the next 60 days. Also, on each months users will get 5000 MB for the next two months.

With Telenor SIM Lagao Offer 2020 Get These Incentives

Offered Incentives:

3000 on-net minutes

10,000 MBs (12 AM- 7 PM)

Eligibility Criteria:

Customers who have not used their Telenor SIM since 3rd May 2020 are eligible for this offer.

How to Get the Incentives:

Call 2222 OR SMS “FREE” to 2222 to get the incentives.

Validity:

The given incentives are valid for 60 days.

Terms and Conditions: