In a recent development, Telenor Pakistan has forged a strategic partnership with one of the most popular social media platforms, Snapchat. Because of this collaboration, Telenor users will be able to enjoy Snapchat for free. In addition to that, the new partnership has made Telenor the first telecom company in the country to venture into augmented reality (AR) and build some exciting and interactive Snapchat lenses for the local snapchatters.

Telenor Users Can now Enjoy Snapchat For Free

In order to use Snapchat for free, Telenor users need to dial *915#. This step will not only assist the new users to experience the fun on the dynamic platform, but it will also allow the existing users to try out personalized lenses developed by Telenor and Snapchat.

Furthermore, the collaboration will allow Snapchat to reach an additional customer base in the country. Apart from that, it will also enable Telenor users to enjoy the popular social media app completely free of cost.

It has remained a tradition of Telenor Pakistan to render its users with a larger portfolio of lifestyle applications and services which offer great value. In addition to that, the company also rolled out offers such as Free WhatsApp and Free First Call in the past, with the Snapchat partnership being the latest step in that direction. It is a good step and other telecom service providers should follow the suit of Telenor and collaborate with other such platforms to diversify their services.

