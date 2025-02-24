Telenor Velocity Innovation Challenge 2025 Unveils AI-Powered Agritech Solutions for Smarter Farming

Telenor Velocity’s Innovation Challenge 2025 ended on a high note, highlighting innovative agritech solutions set to transform farming in Pakistan. The competition, aimed at fostering innovation in agriculture through digital technology, brought together some of the most promising startups working to address the sector’s critical challenges.

The Innovation Challenge 2025 judges’ panel included industry experts such as Fasieh Mehta, Sumera Abbasi, Executive Director at TiE Islamabad, Bilal Abbasi, General Manager of the National Technology Fund, Ignite-MOITT, and Ahsan Maykan, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Digital at Telenor Pakistan. The panel evaluated startups based on their scalability, innovation, and potential to transform agriculture in Pakistan.

After a rigorous evaluation, GrowthTech Services emerged as the winner, securing the grand prize of PKR 1 million for their pioneering solution in enhancing efficiency and driving innovation. Other standout finalists included AI Smart Farming, Agrivoice Buddy and Agro AI—all showcasing cutting-edge advancements designed to enhance efficiency, productivity and sustainability in farming.

Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, congratulated GrowthTech Services on their achievement and praised all the finalists for their innovative solutions. He emphasized,

“Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, increasing yields and profitability remains a global challenge. With the Innovation Challenge 2025, we aim to explore new technologies and solutions, specially AI driven initiatives which can point towards a more sustainable growth in this area.

Telenor Velocity remains committed to fostering digital innovation that addresses real-world challenges. Over the years, initiatives like the Khushaal Watan App—which provides localized agricultural insights, real-time weather updates, and expert advisory—have contributed to enhancing productivity and resilience in Pakistan’s farming sector.

With the success of the Innovation Challenge 2025, Telenor Pakistan reaffirms its dedication to nurturing technology-driven solutions that strengthen the agritech ecosystem, ensuring a smarter, more sustainable future for agriculture.

Also Read: MCMC and PTA Delegation Visits Telenor Pakistan to Discuss Future of Connectivity