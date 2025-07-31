Telenor Velocity Signs MoU with FitHer to Drive Digital Innovation in Women’s Health

Telenor Velocity, the digital startup accelerator by Telenor Pakistan, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FitHer, a women-led health and wellness startup and a proud graduate of NIC Islamabad, marking a strategic step towards promoting digital health innovation tailored for women in Pakistan.

Under this MoU, FitHer will join the Telenor Velocity acceleration program and receive expert support to improve its app design, business strategy and leadership capacity building. Telenor Velocity team will also help prepare FitHer for integration with its digital health platform, aligning both organizations in their mission to promote women’s wellness through technology.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Telenor Pakistan’s headquarters, 345, in Islamabad, and was attended by Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO Telenor Pakistan; Areej Khan, Chief People Officer, Telenor Pakistan; Dr.Shaista Khalid, CEO FitHer; and senior representatives from both organizations.

Speaking at the occasion, Areej Khan, CPO, Telenor Pakistan, said: “At Telenor Pakistan, we believe that true innovation happens when technology serves people — and that includes addressing the unique health and wellness needs of women. Our partnership with FitHer through Telenor Velocity is not just about supporting a startup; it’s about backing a purpose-driven, women-led initiative that has the potential to transform lives. Together, we’re fostering a digital ecosystem that prioritizes inclusivity, well-being, and sustainable impact.”

Dr.Shaista Khalid CEO of FitHer added: “FitHer is more than a fitness app — it’s a platform built to support women at every stage of life. This partnership with Telenor Velocity will help us expand our impact and bring better health solutions to more women across Pakistan.”

This collaboration underscores Telenor Velocity’s ongoing efforts to empower startups creating value in critical sectors like health, especially those led by and for women. Together, Telenor and FitHer aim to drive inclusive innovation and promote well-being for women through accessible digital solutions.

Also Read: Telenor Asia cites Merger as Critical to Unlocking 5G in Pakistan