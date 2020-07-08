Telenor Weekly 6 to 6 Offer is Available in Just Rs. 55

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jul 8, 2020
Weekly 6 to 6 Offer

Telenor has introduced an offer for its users to quench the thirst of data. Telenor Weekly 6 to 6 Offer will give you 4000 MB data. You can use this incentive from 6 AM to 6 PM. Moreover, the offer is available in Just Rs. 55 incl. tax. All djuice and Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

  • After subscribing this offer, you can get 4000 MBs from 6AM to 6PM

How to Avail the offer:

  • You can avail this offer by dialing *71#

Price:

  • The offer is available in just Rs. 55 incl. tax

Validity:

  • This offer is valid for 7 days only.

Terms and Conditions:

  • For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
  • Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
  • After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
  • 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
  • Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

