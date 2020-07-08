Telenor Weekly 6 to 6 Offer is Available in Just Rs. 55
Telenor has introduced an offer for its users to quench the thirst of data. Telenor Weekly 6 to 6 Offer will give you 4000 MB data. You can use this incentive from 6 AM to 6 PM. Moreover, the offer is available in Just Rs. 55 incl. tax. All djuice and Telenor customers are eligible for this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- After subscribing this offer, you can get 4000 MBs from 6AM to 6PM
How to Avail the offer:
- You can avail this offer by dialing *71#
Price:
- The offer is available in just Rs. 55 incl. tax
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 7 days only.
Terms and Conditions:
- For details on regional taxation, please Click Here
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.