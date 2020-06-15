Get These Incentives with Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus
Telenor Pakistan brings an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus is a new addition to the Easycard family. Weekly Easycard Plus gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 175. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 3000 Mbs data and 60 off-net minutes.The offer gives you relief for a whole week.
Offered Incentives:
- 1500 Telenor+PTCL minutes
- 60 off-net minutes
- 1500 SMS
- 3000 MBs
How to Subscribe the Offer?
- Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *175#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 175
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- No call setup charges will be applied.
- Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
- After expired, the offer will not renew.
- Resubscription is allowed on this offer
- Resubscription of this offer within validity merges its remaining resources from previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
- Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
- Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
- Valid for all prepaid users