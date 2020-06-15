Telenor Pakistan brings an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus is a new addition to the Easycard family. Weekly Easycard Plus gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 175. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 3000 Mbs data and 60 off-net minutes.The offer gives you relief for a whole week.

Get These Incentives with Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus

Also Check: Telenor Offers All These Incentives For a Month in Just Rs. 400

Offered Incentives:

1500 Telenor+PTCL minutes

60 off-net minutes

1500 SMS

3000 MBs

How to Subscribe the Offer?

Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *175#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 175

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions: