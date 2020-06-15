Get These Incentives with Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus

Onsa Mustafa Last Updated: Jun 15, 2020
Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus

Telenor Pakistan brings an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Weekly Easycard Plus is a new addition to the Easycard family. Weekly Easycard Plus gives you a lot of incentives in just Rs. 175. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 1500 on-net minutes and SMS. They will also get 3000 Mbs data and 60 off-net minutes.The offer gives you relief for a whole week.

Offered Incentives:

  • 1500 Telenor+PTCL minutes
  • 60 off-net minutes
  • 1500 SMS
  • 3000 MBs

How to Subscribe the Offer?

  • Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *175#

Price:

  • Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 175

Validity:

  • This offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions:

  • No call setup charges will be applied.
  • Offer mechanics and price are subject to change at any time.
  •  After expired, the offer will not renew.
  • Resubscription is allowed on this offer
  • Resubscription of this offer within validity merges its remaining resources from previous subscription with new resources for the same validity
  • Standard tariff for offnet/onnet calls & data as per customer’s price plan will be charged once the offer exhausts or expires
  • Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.
  • Valid for all prepaid users

