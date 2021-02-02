Telenor WhatsApp Packages 2021 – Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bundles
WhatsApp has really become among the first most apps that everyone downloads and uses actively on their smartphones. It is being used by billions to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones. Since you are on this page, looking for the top Telenor WhatsApp Packages in 2021, we’ll share with you some interesting WhatsApp packages offered by Telenor Pakistan.
Telenor WhatsApp Packages and Bundles in 2021
Telenor brings some amazing WhatsApp bundles for its users. We Categorized all the WhatsApp offers into daily, weekly, and monthly for you to choose the one that best suits your needs.
Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package
With Telenor Chalao WhatsApp Pura Maheena is a Telenor Free WhatsApp monthly package/bundle for all Prepaid users that gives you freedom of using keeping in touch with your friends and family freely for 30 days. It’ll work even if you do not have a mobile data package or MBs.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Recharge Required
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package
|1500 MB Data for WhatsApp
|Rs.5
|Rs. 8
|01 Month
|To Subscribe, Dial *247# To unsubscribe Dial *124#
|Telenor Whatsapp and Monthly Social Pack
|Facebook & WhatsApp 3000 MBs 10,000 SMS
|Rs. 44.45
|Rs. 50
|01 Month
|To Subscribe, *911# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month.
|Telenor Whatsapp Monthly Package Social Pack Plus
|Facebook & WhatsApp 5000 MBs 10,000 SMS
|Rs. 75
|Rs. 90
|01 Month
|To Subscribe, Dial *660# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month.
Terms and Conditions for Rs.5 Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package
- You cannot re-subscribe within the 30 days validity
- If in case you run out of the 1500 MBs, you will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires
- All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer
- This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires
- Price & Resources may vary based on your location.
- Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge (Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)
- Can be subscribed multiple times
- (Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)
- If resources finish before the bundle expires, the customer will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires (Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)
Telenor Weekly WhatsApp Package (Haftawar WhatsApp)
To get the Telenor free Whatsapp package for 7 days / 1 week, use the activation code below. You’ll also find the charges, required balance, and other details for the Telenor Weekly WhatsApp Package in the table below. This package isn’t just for WhatsApp, it offers a lot more for Rs. 115 and we recommend getting this if you want mobile data, WhatsApp along with other perks for a whole week.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Telenor Haftawar Sahulat Offer
|100 MB+350 MB for WhatsApp, FB & Twitter Onnet 1000 Minutes Offnet 70 Minutes SMS 700
|Rs. 115
|07 Days
|To Subscribe, Dial *5*7# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month.
Terms & Conditions
- All Prepaid customers are eligible
- Price & Resources may vary based on your location
- Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge
- The standard tariff applies if the offer expires
- This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires
- This offer can be subscribed multiple times within the validity
Telenor Daily & 3 Days WhatsApp Packages
The option of subscribing to any package for 1 day or 03 days is awesome as we might need it urgently when our monthly packages get expired. With Telenor’s Daily WhatsApp packages and 3 Days Offers you can get a few crucial MBs of data to connect via WhatsApp with your family members and loved ones.
|WhatsApp Package/Bundle
|Volume
|Price
|Duration
|Activation Code / Deactivation Code
|Telenor Daily Social Pack
|50 MB
|Rs. 1.5 incl. tax
|01 Day
|To subscribe, Dial *311# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day.
|Telenor Full Day Offer
|Internet 50 MBs + 100 MBs WhatsApp Onnet Unlimited
|Rs. 13 incl. tax
|01 Day
|To subscribe, *5*250# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day.
|Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer
|nternet 50MB + 100MB for WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook Onnet 250 Minutes Offnet 25 Minutes
|Rs. 52 incl. tax
|03 Days
|To subscribe, Dial *5*3# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day.
Terms & Conditions
- All Prepaid customers are eligible
- Price & Resources may vary based on your location
- Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge
- The standard tariff applies if the offer expires
- This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires
- This offer can be subscribed multiple times within the validity
- Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax will be charged on every call (Full Day Offer & 3 Day Sahulat Offer)
