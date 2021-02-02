Telenor WhatsApp Packages 2021 – Daily, Weekly, Monthly Bundles

WhatsApp has really become among the first most apps that everyone downloads and uses actively on their smartphones. It is being used by billions to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones. Since you are on this page, looking for the top Telenor WhatsApp Packages in 2021, we’ll share with you some interesting WhatsApp packages offered by Telenor Pakistan.

Telenor WhatsApp Packages and Bundles in 2021

Telenor brings some amazing WhatsApp bundles for its users. We Categorized all the WhatsApp offers into daily, weekly, and monthly for you to choose the one that best suits your needs.

Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package

With Telenor Chalao WhatsApp Pura Maheena is a Telenor Free WhatsApp monthly package/bundle for all Prepaid users that gives you freedom of using keeping in touch with your friends and family freely for 30 days. It’ll work even if you do not have a mobile data package or MBs.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Recharge Required Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package 1500 MB Data for WhatsApp Rs.5 Rs. 8 01 Month To Subscribe, Dial *247# To unsubscribe Dial *124# Telenor Whatsapp and Monthly Social Pack Facebook & WhatsApp 3000 MBs 10,000 SMS Rs. 44.45 Rs. 50 01 Month To Subscribe, *911# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month. Telenor Whatsapp Monthly Package Social Pack Plus Facebook & WhatsApp 5000 MBs 10,000 SMS Rs. 75 Rs. 90 01 Month To Subscribe, Dial *660# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month.

Terms and Conditions for Rs.5 Telenor Monthly WhatsApp Package

You cannot re-subscribe within the 30 days validity

If in case you run out of the 1500 MBs, you will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires

All Telenor Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer

This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires

Price & Resources may vary based on your location.

Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge (Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)

Can be subscribed multiple times

(Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)

If resources finish before the bundle expires, the customer will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires (Package 02 & 03 WhatsApp Monthly Packages Only)

Telenor Weekly WhatsApp Package (Haftawar WhatsApp)

To get the Telenor free Whatsapp package for 7 days / 1 week, use the activation code below. You’ll also find the charges, required balance, and other details for the Telenor Weekly WhatsApp Package in the table below. This package isn’t just for WhatsApp, it offers a lot more for Rs. 115 and we recommend getting this if you want mobile data, WhatsApp along with other perks for a whole week.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Telenor Haftawar Sahulat Offer 100 MB+350 MB for WhatsApp, FB & Twitter Onnet 1000 Minutes Offnet 70 Minutes SMS 700 Rs. 115 07 Days To Subscribe, Dial *5*7# To check remaining resources Dial = *999# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after 1 month.

Terms & Conditions

All Prepaid customers are eligible

Price & Resources may vary based on your location

Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge

The standard tariff applies if the offer expires

This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires

This offer can be subscribed multiple times within the validity

Telenor Daily & 3 Days WhatsApp Packages

The option of subscribing to any package for 1 day or 03 days is awesome as we might need it urgently when our monthly packages get expired. With Telenor’s Daily WhatsApp packages and 3 Days Offers you can get a few crucial MBs of data to connect via WhatsApp with your family members and loved ones.

WhatsApp Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation Code / Deactivation Code Telenor Daily Social Pack 50 MB Rs. 1.5 incl. tax 01 Day To subscribe, Dial *311# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day. Telenor Full Day Offer Internet 50 MBs + 100 MBs WhatsApp Onnet Unlimited Rs. 13 incl. tax 01 Day To subscribe, *5*250# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day. Telenor 3 Day Sahulat Offer nternet 50MB + 100MB for WhatsApp, Twitter & Facebook Onnet 250 Minutes Offnet 25 Minutes Rs. 52 incl. tax 03 Days To subscribe, Dial *5*3# It'll automatically be unsubscribed after one day.

Terms & Conditions

All Prepaid customers are eligible

Price & Resources may vary based on your location

Multiple subscriptions are independent and will not merge

The standard tariff applies if the offer expires

This bundle will not be renewed automatically once it expires

This offer can be subscribed multiple times within the validity

Call setup charges of 12.5 paisa + tax will be charged on every call (Full Day Offer & 3 Day Sahulat Offer)

