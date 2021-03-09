Telenor ‘More se Zyada’ scheme provides amazing discounts on a wide range of packages. This is the reason Telenor is thriving in the local market. The speed of the internet is also up to the mark. In addition to that, it has extensive coverage all over the country. Though, this article will only provide information regarding the daily, weekly, and monthly YouTube packages of Telenor 4G.

Telenor YouTube Packages – Daily, Weekly, & Monthly Offers

Daily YouTube Package (Chalao Videos ab More se Zyada):

The daily YouTube Package of Telenor offers 500 MBs of data for YouTube. The validity of the package is 24 hours. To subscribe the offer, dial *60#. You will be charged PKR 8 (inclusive of all taxes) for this offer. The offer can be availed by the Telenor prepaid customers only.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Telenor Daily YouTube Package 500 MBs for YouTube Rs. 8 24 Hours To Subscribe, Dial = *60#

Terms and Conditions:

Data buckets & their validity from multiple subscriptions of this offer are independent of each other.

The package can be subscribed multiple times within the validity

If the data bucket ends before the bundle expires, then the user will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires

All Telenor GSM Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer

This bundle will not be re-subscribed automatically once it expires

Call Setup Charges are not applicable for this offer

Price & Data buckets may vary on the basis of geographic location

Weekly YouTube Package (Telenor YouTube Packages):

The weekly YouTube Package of Telenor offers 5 GBs of data for YouTube. The validity of this offer is seven days. To subscribe the offer, dial *220#. The users will be charged b for this offer. So enjoy YouTube streaming for a whole week for under 100 rupees. This package is available for the Telenor prepaid customers only.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Telenor Weekly YouTube Offer / Package 5 GBs for YouTube Rs. 80 07 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *220#

Terms and Conditions:

Data buckets & their validity from multiple subscriptions of this offer are independent of each other.

The package can be subscribed multiple times within the validity

If the data bucket ends before the bundle expires, then the user will be charged at Rs 1/MB incl. tax till the bundle expires

All Telenor GSM Prepaid customers are eligible for this offer

This bundle will not be re-subscribed automatically once it expires

Call Setup Charges are not applicable for this offer

Price & Data buckets may vary on the basis of geographic location

Monthly YouTube Add-on Bundles (For Postpaid Customers):

a) 5 GB YouTube Add-on Bundle:

As the name suggests, the 5 GB YouTube Add-on Bundle provides 5000 MBs of YouTube data for a period of thirty days. The price of this package is PKR 186 (inclusive of all taxes). To subscribe the offer, dial *345*78#. This package is available for the Telenor prepaid customers only.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Telenor Monthly YouTube Add On Bundle 5 GBs for YouTube Rs. 186 30 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *345*78#

b) 10 GB YouTube Add-on Bundle:

This monthly bundle offers 10 GBs of data for YouTube. The validity of this package is thirty days. In order to subscribe to the offer, dial *345*72#. The 10 GB YouTube Add-on Bundle is available in PKR 372 (inclusive of all taxes). This package is available for the Telenor prepaid customers only.

YouTube Package/Bundle Volume Price Duration Activation/Subscription Code Telenor Monthly YouTube 10GBs Add On Bundle 10 GBs for YouTube Rs. 372 30 Days To Subscribe, Dial = *345*72#

Terms and Conditions:

The above-mentioned packages are available for postpaid users only.

The monthly internet bundle can be consumed on 2G, 3G and 4G networks

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change after serving 7 days’ notice period to the customers

Re-subscription of YouTube Add-On Bundles is allowed

To subscribe to the bundle please dial the code mentioned above or you can also subscribe to it through MyTelenor App.

