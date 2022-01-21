Telenor’s Website & App Down due to Unknown Reasons

Many Telenor Users are facing difficulty as their app and website have stopped working for unknown reasons.

Many of the users will who try to get new packages from the Telenor app couldn’t find the packages since the app was stuck and loading. Later on, they were automatically logged out of the app.

Telenor’s Website & App Down

The same happened with the website.

The issue with Teelnors DVS system was also seen. Maybe there is some technical issue which the company might be working on.

We are in contact with the authorities to know about the issue and will get back to you as soon as we come to know about the actual issue.

we will notify you when the system starts working.

