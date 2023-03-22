Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif launched the Teleschool Pakistan App to provide online education to students from grade-1 to 12. The initiative will further revolutionize the formal education medium in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Teleschool App Launched in Pakistan to Provide Online Education for free

Referring to the significance of the latest technology in modern education, PM highlighted that if they wanted to equip the young generations with the latest education, they would have to give them laptops and other related gadgets, so that the future builders of the nation could get themselves acquainted with the new modes of education.

Check Also: IT Parks To Generate Job Opportunities, Attract Foreign Exchange

Advertisement

He said that about 100,000 laptops would be distributed among the high achievers across the country.

The prime minister also suggested that the vocational training programme should be taken forward in collaboration with the provincial governments and the private sector.

Instead of making investments in the brick and mortar, they should invest in the young students by imparting them technical and skill training, he added.

Advertisement

PM Shehbaz said that they would also establish a network of Daanish schools in the remote areas of Balochistan. For this, the government will make huge investments. The prime minister also urged that the educational requirements of the orphan children should be taken care of. He said imparting the latest education to the young generations should be the goal of life for them.

The PM also appreciated the efforts of the federal minister, ministry and other partners. He said it was a good day for the education sector of the country. As the latest technology would be utilized to further improve the quality of education.

See Also: UN Commission Calls for Closing the Gender Digital Divide