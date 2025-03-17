Temu Becomes Pakistan’s Top Android App, But Is It Trustworthy?

The fast-growing e-commerce platform, Temu, has surged to the top of Pakistan’s Google Play Store charts. With its aggressive marketing, deep discounts, and a wide variety of products, it has quickly gained traction among Pakistani consumers. However, a closer look at user feedback raises concerns about its reliability, security, and data privacy practices.

Many users report dissatisfaction with their shopping experience. Reviews highlight frequent complaints about poor product quality, delayed deliveries, and unresponsive customer service. Customers mention receiving defective or entirely different products than those ordered, while refund requests often go unanswered. The frustration is evident, with some users calling it a scam and advising others to stay away. Others claim that once they ordered, they received no tracking details and struggled to get any support from the company.

Beyond customer experience issues, a far more serious concern is data security. A lawsuit filed by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin accuses Temu of excessive data collection, alleging that the app gains unrestricted access to user devices. The lawsuit claims that Temu tracks keystrokes, collects biometric data, and may share user information with third parties. These allegations have raised red flags among cybersecurity experts.

Temu’s parent company, PDD Holdings, also owns Pinduoduo, another Chinese shopping app that was previously removed from Google Play for containing malware. Investigations found that Pinduoduo exploited Android system vulnerabilities to monitor other apps, read private messages, and even prevent uninstallation. This history raises serious concerns about Temu’s practices and whether similar risks exist.

In response, Temu denies the allegations, calling them baseless. The company insists that it adheres to data privacy laws and does not engage in invasive tracking. However, experts urge caution. Given the past controversies surrounding its parent company, users are advised to be mindful of app permissions and avoid sharing sensitive information.

Despite its rapid rise in Pakistan, Temu’s reputation is under scrutiny. While its low prices attract buyers, concerns over security and poor customer service may deter long-term user trust. As more people download the app, it remains to be seen whether Temu can address these issues or if Pakistani consumers will eventually turn away from the platform.

Also read:

Temu Launches in Pakistan: Affordable Online Shopping with Free Shipping