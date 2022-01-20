TENAA Certification Reveals Samsung Galaxy A53 Specs and Looks

As per the rumors and news from different sources it has been said that the Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A53 will be unveiled a couple of month after the unpacking of Galaxy S22 series. According to MyFixGuide reports the Samsung Galaxy A53 specs and looks are revealed in the TENAA certification.

The looks and design rumors of the Galaxy A53 is not that different from those which have been listed with the TENAA certification. TENNA is a Chinese certification agency. The front and the back of the phone does not look very different from the rumors. It is more like its predecessor Galaxy A52’s design. It has an AMOLED display with punch-hole diameter. In the dimensions the Galaxy A53 looks a little smaller and slimmer than A52. On the back of the phone a rectangular camera module houses 4-cameras with 64MP as the main lens. Along with camera a LED flash is present.

Lets correct our memory about the other specs and features of Galaxy A53. The screen is 6.46 inches with AMOLED display and Full-HD+2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The display refresh rate is 120Hz. Additionally, an under-display fingerprint sensor. The set will weigh about 190g. It will be equipped with Exynos 1200 chipset. The RAM will be 8GB with two variants of internal storage i.e. 128GB and 256GB. A53 will run on Android 12 with Samsung’s custom One UI. A 4860 mAh battery with 15W charger like A52 and it can support up to 25W charger.

Samsung may follow its tradition and different chipsets models are released for different markets i.e. Snapdragon version for US and Europe market and Exynos for the remaining market.

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy A53 is expected in the first quarter of 2022, so till then we may have many more devices that are lined-up.

