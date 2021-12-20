Tencent Acquires ‘Back 4 Blood’ developer ‘Turtle rock studios’

Tencent has acquired Back 4 Blood developer Turtle Rock Studios, to add in its already extensive list of video game studios. According to a news statement, Turtle Rock will “maintain its independent operations” in California, and the same team will continue to manage the company.

Turtle Rock Companies’ president and general manager, Steve Goldstein, stated, “We are very excited to join the Tencent family of studios.” “Tencent’s exceptional partners, worldwide reach, extensive gaming experience, and unrivalled support will enable us to produce the types of ambitious games we want to, while preserving our autonomy and independent spirit.”

Turtle Rock Studios is also recognised for its work on Evolve, Left 4 Dead 1&2 and Counter-Strike: Source, as well as a number of Oculus Studios’ Virtual Reality projects. The game developer unveiled a multiplayer dark fantasy first-person shooter in collaboration with Perfect World Entertainment five years ago. However, before of Back 4 Blood, this project was secretly cancelled.

Whereas, Tencent packed for some of the world’s most popular games. It owns the studio behind the massively successful MOBA League of Legends; the developer of the mobile hits Call of Duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings, and Pokémon Unite; and it holds a 40% share in Epic Games, the maker of Fortnite and Unreal Engine.

Tencent is also pursuing a $1.27 billion acquisition of Sumo Digital. Following an examination by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, that agreement looks to be nearing conclusion, with Sumo Digital optimistic that everything will be ready by next month.