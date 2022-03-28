Recently, Pakistan’s ambassador Moin ul Haque conducted a virtual conference with Tencent executives which can bore fruit for the Pakistani tech industry in the near future. Tencent is a renowned Chinese multinational conglomerate and during the conference, it has shown an interest in contributing to Pakistan’s digital growth.

Tencent’s Head of Public Affairs and Global Policy, Danny Marti, chaired the session. The conference was also attended by Pakistan’s Consul-General in Guangzhou. Tencent is a Chinese multinational company that specializes in Internet-related services and products, entertainment, artificial intelligence, and technology. It is also WeChat’s parent company.

Tencent Shows Interest in Developing Pakistan’s ICT Industry

In his remarks, the Ambassador expressed his satisfaction regarding Tencent’s increased engagement with Pakistan. He also shed a light on the country’s recent steps aimed at promoting the IT sector and attracting foreign investment.

The Ambassador praised Tencent’s desire to extend collaboration with Pakistan and encouraged it to make use of Pakistan’s people resources and favourable investment climate to expand its footprints in the country’s ICT industry.

Mr. Marti thanked Ambassador Haque for his compliments and informed him about the company’s various business operations as well as its intention to contribute to Pakistan’s digital progress.

He also stated that Tencent would continue to work closely with the Pakistani Embassy and related departments to explore the possibilities for a mutually beneficial collaboration in the future.

Check out? Tencent Acquires & Back 4 Blood developer &Turtle rock studios