Tencent’s Valorant Mobile Game Hits $1 Million on First Day in China

Tencent Holdings Ltd. has launched Valorant Mobile in China, and the game is already showing strong performance. On its first day, Tencent’s Valorant mobile game earned nearly $1 million in player spending on iPhones. It also recorded about 170,000 downloads, making it one of the most talked-about gaming launches of the year.

Valorant, originally released on PC in 2020, is a popular team-based shooting game. It became an international hit for its colourful graphics, fast-paced gameplay, and competitive style. The mobile version, co-developed by Tencent’s Riot Games and Lightspeed Studios, is currently available only in China. There is no confirmed date for its global release yet.

Tencent’s Valorant Mobile Hits $1 Million on First Day in China

While the game made a strong debut, its spending figures are smaller compared to some of Tencent’s earlier titles. For example, Dungeon & Fighter (DnF) Mobile, launched last year, earned around five times more on its first day. Even so, Valorant Mobile still ranked sixth on the charts for highest-earning games and is the No. 1 most downloaded iPhone app in China, according to Appfigures.

Analysts believe Tencent is not in a rush to push heavy monetization at this stage. “It’s within expectations. Tencent is probably playing the long game and not rushing to monetize up front,” said Zeng Xiaofeng, Vice President at Niko Partners. The game is free to play, and its earnings come from in-app purchases like character skins and cosmetics.

Tencent is already a giant in the mobile gaming world, especially in shooting games. Its portfolio includes PUBG Mobile, CrossFire, Arena Breakout, and even adaptations like Call of Duty Mobile. Adding Valorant Mobile to this lineup strengthens its position in the global shooter market.

The company has described games like Valorant as “evergreen franchises,” meaning they are designed to stay popular for years. Tencent also announced that over 70 million players pre-registered for Valorant Mobile before its launch. However, download and spending data only covers iOS, since Android downloads in China come from multiple app stores and are harder to track.

Despite its strong start, there are questions about how well Valorant’s fast and precise gameplay will translate to mobile. On PC, players can be eliminated in seconds, and success depends heavily on accuracy. Mobile touch controls may make this more difficult.

Tencent has faced similar challenges before. Last year, one of its studios released Ace Force 2, another fast-paced shooting game. But it failed to gain traction and was shut down shortly after launch. This raises concerns about whether Valorant can maintain long-term popularity on smartphones.

For now, Tencent seems confident. The company is focusing on building a large player base before aggressively monetizing the game. With its massive pre-registration numbers and strong early performance, Valorant Mobile could become another long-term success for Tencent’s gaming empire.

The global release timeline remains uncertain, but if Valorant Mobile proves stable in China, international players may not have to wait too long to join the action.