Tensor G5 to be Made by TSMC: Evidence Revealed

All Tensor chipsets to date, including the forthcoming Tensor G4, have been built on the Exynos architecture and manufactured by Samsung. However, recent reports suggest that Google is transitioning to an in-house design for its future chipsets. This move signifies a strategic shift away from Samsung’s foundries, as Google aims to take more control over the development and production of its processors. This transition is expected to enhance performance and efficiency on future Pixel devices by allowing Google to tailor the chipsets more closely to its specific requirements.

A trading record has revealed that the upcoming Tensor G5 chipset will be manufactured by TSMC instead of Samsung. This marks a significant shift in Google’s approach to its custom processors. The Tensor G5 is expected to debut in the Pixel 10 series, anticipated for release in late 2025, assuming all plans proceed smoothly. This change is likely aimed at leveraging TSMC’s advanced fabrication technologies to enhance the performance and efficiency of future Pixel devices.

The information originates from shipping details for G5 chips intended for testing. Notably, the G5 chips are marked with an A0 stepping, indicating that they are in the initial testing phase to identify and resolve any issues before moving to retail production, which is still about a year away. The involvement of Tessolve, a company that positions itself as an “end-to-end solution provider, from chip design, test, & PCB engineering,” further confirms the comprehensive testing and development process these chips will undergo.

Google hasn’t entirely moved away from Samsung, as the 16GB of RAM for the Tensor G5 will still be manufactured by Samsung Electronics Co. (SEC). The upcoming Pixel 9 series is expected to be the first generation to feature a 16GB RAM option, surpassing the previous limit of 12GB in the Pixel 8 series and earlier models.

InFO_PoP technology results in thinner packaging, measuring just 1.16 mm in this instance, while also offering enhanced electrical and thermal properties. The upcoming Tensor G4, expected later this year, is designed to deliver improved heat management and power efficiency compared to its predecessor, the G3. However, the Tensor G5 represents a major redesign, so the G4’s performance may not be indicative of the G5’s capabilities.