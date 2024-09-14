Terrorists in Pakistan Caught Using PUBG for Communication, Reveals Swat Police

In a shocking revelation, Swat authorities uncovered the use of the popular online game PUBG as a communication tool for terrorist activities within Pakistan. According to Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahid, three terrorists in Pakistan were arrested from the Swat region. They were found to be using PUBG’s chat feature to coordinate their operations.

Terrorists In Pakistan Turn to PUBG for Communication

According to the latest reports, the arrested terrorists created chat groups within PUBG to communicate. Moreover, they shared vital information using magnet IDs to plan their attacks. This is the first time PUBG has been used for terrorist communication in Pakistan, raising serious concerns about the misuse of gaming platforms for illicit activities.

Dr. Zahid underscored that terrorists previously relied on Telegram for confidential communication. However, they have now shifted to gaming platforms like PUBG to avoid detection. The move to such platforms highlights the growing intricacy of terrorist networks and their willingness to exploit different forms of technology to promote their agendas.

Further investigation disclosed that the arrested terrorists had connections in Afghanistan, indicating a broader, more complex web of coordination. This discovery spotlights the evolving methods terrorists are using to execute their plans. Leveraging online gaming platforms to communicate in a seemingly harmless environment is their latest strategy. This development highlights the increasing need to monitor gaming platforms and other online spaces to thwart their misuse by criminal or terrorist groups. The authorities are currently investigating this trend further to guarantee that gaming platforms like PUBG are not exploited for terrorist communication and operational planning.

