Tesla Cybertruck’s aerodynamic performance simulation surprises all

Tesla is famous for bringing in new and unique ideas in technology. Tesla’s Cybertruck, the electric pickup is not hidden from anyone. When the company unveiled its Cybertruck, the design was different and polarized. Though many good and bad critiques arrived and the consensus was on the novelty of the design. Tesla Cybertruck’s first independent aerodynamic performance simulation test has surprised all.

Tesla Cybertruck’s aerodynamic performance

This was the first independent aerodynamic performance test for the Cybertruck and strikingly it performed really well and came in at an unofficial 0.39 drag coefficient. With this drag coefficient, it is clear that this Cybertruck can very well cut through the air and this makes it even better than the racing cars.

Tesla always wanted to make a pickup that is more aerodynamic with its unique stainless steel exoskeleton. Usually, pickup trucks don’t have a good drag coefficient and for a normal pickup truck, it lies between 0.55 and 0.65 Cd. Tesla’s Cybertruck on the contrary surprised all by attaining 0.39 Cd.

Aleix Lázaro Prat, a CFD Engineer for Numeric Systems, used the company’s aerodynamic simulation technology and derived his study results which he released on LinkedIn. The study is substantial and gave advantages of Tesla’s technique and also told about the points where improvements are required though we know that Numeric systems don’t have the final geometry of the Cybertruck but still the research is worth mentioning. The Engineer said:

“Contrary to what many people would think, the sharp edge of the roof does not produce a big detachment! It is true that the flow is not attached, but in fact, the air follows down the slope quite seamlessly. The boundary layer does not substantially grow. This is quite remarkable and a big aerodynamic advantage compared to other pick-up trucks. Moreover, the diffuser makes a substantial effect on the center of the vehicle’s rear end! It creates suction and reduces the wake.”

Regarding the room for improvement, he said:

“The generation of the turbulent structures is caused by the sharpness of these edges. These geometrical features increase the drag of the vehicle, which ultimately reduces the range of the Cybertruck. Furthermore, due to the sharp rear end, the flow instantly detaches and creates a considerably big low energy area (wake), mostly noticeable behind the top and side rear-end edges.”

The company is also trying to bring Cybertruck’s Cd to 0.3 before the version finally goes to production phase.

