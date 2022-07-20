Tesla Fremont Factory Produces Its 2 Millionth Electric Car

Tesla Fremont Factory was opened as the General Motors Fremont Assembly in 1962. It is an automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, operated by Tesla, Inc. It was once Tesla’s main manufacturing plant and can still be considered today, as it produces all four electric models of cars. It was the automaker’s initial production facility in the U.S as well. Recently, the Fremont factory has produced its 2 Millionth Electric Car. isn’t it a great achievement?

Tesla Fremont Factory Built a Red Multi-Coat Model 3 Performance

Last year, Tesla moved its headquarters from nearby Palo Alto, CA, to Austin, TX. The Fremont Factory has continued to be one of the automaker’s crucial facilities. Furthermore, it is even being subjected to a future expansion project. On July 18, the factory built its 2 millionth vehicle.

According to sources, Tesla built its 1 millionth vehicle, a red Model Y In March 2020. Tesla opened two new factories in 2020. The company increased manufacturing output at both Fremont and Shanghai with expansion projects, and nearly tripled its quarterly delivery rate from Q1 2020-Q2 to 2022. The massive 254,695 deliveries in 2022 are 2.88 times what Tesla delivered in Q1 2020.

CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla has just produced its 2 millionth electric car. Let’s have a look at his tweet:

Elon Musk also congratulated Gigafactory Nevada because of its contribution to the production of the 2 Millionth electric car. Fremont factory is the place where the vehicles are being assembled. However, the fact is that the factory wouldn’t be able to produce as many electric vehicles if there was no drive unit and battery pack supply from the Nevada factory. It is a big achievement indeed for Tesla and the entire team at Fremont. Tesla has grown considerably over the past five years and it is expected to continue to do so. CEO Elon Musk is well aware of the importance of the Fremont Factory as he stated earlier this year: “We still operate our California factory, which is the largest auto plant in North America, at full capacity and are considering expanding it significantly. It has built 2/3 of all-electric vehicles in North America, twice as much as all other carmakers combined.” Tesla has also put together a deal with Panasonic to build battery cells under the same roof where it builds battery packs on an extremely large scale, which is actually the Gigafactory Nevada. If you want to know more about this deal, click here.