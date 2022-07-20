Tesla Fremont Factory Produces Its 2 Millionth Electric Car
Tesla Fremont Factory was opened as the General Motors Fremont Assembly in 1962. It is an automobile manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, operated by Tesla, Inc. It was once Tesla’s main manufacturing plant and can still be considered today, as it produces all four electric models of cars. It was the automaker’s initial production facility in the U.S as well. Recently, the Fremont factory has produced its 2 Millionth Electric Car. isn’t it a great achievement?
Tesla Fremont Factory Built a Red Multi-Coat Model 3 Performance
Last year, Tesla moved its headquarters from nearby Palo Alto, CA, to Austin, TX. The Fremont Factory has continued to be one of the automaker’s crucial facilities. Furthermore, it is even being subjected to a future expansion project. On July 18, the factory built its 2 millionth vehicle.
According to sources, Tesla built its 1 millionth vehicle, a red Model Y In March 2020. Tesla opened two new factories in 2020. The company increased manufacturing output at both Fremont and Shanghai with expansion projects, and nearly tripled its quarterly delivery rate from Q1 2020-Q2 to 2022. The massive 254,695 deliveries in 2022 are 2.88 times what Tesla delivered in Q1 2020.
CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla has just produced its 2 millionth electric car. Let’s have a look at his tweet: