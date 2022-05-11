Tesla is Recalling 130,000 Vehicles to Address Touchscreen Issues from Overheated CPU

Tesla is recalling 130,000 vehicles owing to a problem with the CPU in the vehicles’ infotainment systems overheating during rapid charging. It might cause the touchscreen to fail or go entirely blank (via The Associated Press). On May 3rd, Tesla began putting out an over-the-air update (OTA) to remedy the problem on affected vehicles, including the 2022 Model 3 and Y and the 2021 and 2022 Model X and S.

Tesla is Recalling Vehicle Issues

“While fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (“CPU”) may not cool adequately to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which might also cause the CPU to impede processing or restart,” according to the NHTSA recall notice. “The center screen display may lag or seem blank due to slower or restarted processing.” The recall does not specify what caused the issue or how the software update will fix it, but it appears to be related to how the vehicle prepares the battery for Supercharger use.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this problem might prevent drivers from using their backup camera, shifting using the touchscreen, or controlling the speed of their windshield wipers. While it’s unclear how common the problem is, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says Tesla has “identified 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports” that could be related to it, and that the firm isn’t aware of any injuries or deaths as a result of it.

Last year, Tesla began shipping vehicles with AMD Ryzen-based chipsets powering the infotainment system, but the company hasn’t said whether the new processor is to blame. When compared to older Teslas equipped with the Intel Atom, several drivers reported a minor drop in driving range in cars equipped with Ryzen CPUs earlier this year.

Tesla has issued many recalls over the past years, including one that it couldn’t fix with an OTA update — over half a million Model 3 and Model S cars were recalled in December due to a malfunctioning trunk latch system. Tesla has recalled another 579,000 vehicles to remove a “Boombox” feature deemed unsafe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Also read: Former Content Moderator Sue Meta in Kenya