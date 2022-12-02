Five years after CEO Elon Musk revealed the commercial vehicle, Tesla finally delivered the first production versions of its long-awaited electric semi truck. The first Tesla Semi trucks were handed over to Pepsi at an event at the company’s factory in Sparks, Nevada.

Tesla Reveals Long-Awaited Semi Truck But No Update on Pricing

Pepsi placed an order for 100 trucks back in December 2017, when the Tesla Semi was first revealed. Other customers-in-waiting include Anheuser-Busch, Walmart and UPS.

Tesla appeared to have at least five Semis at the event, which had PepsiCo and Frito-Lay branding. Pepsi previously revealed to use at least 15 of the Tesla Semis to turn its Modesto, California Frito-Lay site into a zero-emissions facility.

A couple of months ago, Must tweeted that production on the long-delayed Semi had started. Also, the first deliveries will begin in December 2022.

Musk originally introduced an electric Class 8 truck prototype in 2017 and planned to start production in December 2019. The trucking program has been overrun by delays. During its second quarter 2021 earnings report, Tesla said it would need to push production out to 2022 due to supply chain challenges and the limited availability of battery cells.

Back in 2017, the Tesla Semi originally was set to retail for $150,000 and $180,000 for the 300- and 500-mile versions, respectively. However now, Tesla did not reveal the price of the Semi truck.

