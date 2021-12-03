Tesla starts selling CyberQuad ATV worth $1900 for Kids

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Dec 3, 2021
CyberQuad ATV

Tesla hasn’t yet launched the full-size Cyberquad, which made a colourful debut during the launch of its Blade Runner-esque pickup truck, but you can get a mini electric Cyberquad ATV for kids which will start delivering in 2 to 4 weeks from Tesla’s website.

According to Tesla’s website,  the Cyberquad has a full-steel frame, cushioned seat, adjustable suspension, rear disc braking, and LED light bars.

According to Tesla, the electric ATV is appropriate for youngsters aged 8 and up. It has a maximum weight capacity of 150 pounds.

A compact Cyberquad ATV is priced at $1,900. But, before you actually think ordering it as a Christmas present for your child, keep in mind that Tesla claims orders aren’t guaranteed to arrive before the holidays.

The Cyberquad’s battery has a range of around 15 miles and can be recharged in about five hours. It has a top speed of 10 mph on one speed setting and a maximum reverse speed of 5 mph.

Meanwhile, the real Cybertruck that inspired it has been delayed until the end of 2022, and it’s unknown whether the full-size Cyberquad will come at that time, though Elon Musk has previously stated that it will ship with the all-electric pickup.

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Dec 3, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing the key data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple channels.
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>