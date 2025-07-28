Tesla to Use Samsung’s AI Chips for Self-Driving Cars in $16.5B Landmark Deal

Samsung Electronics has secured an $16.5 billion contract to produce next-generation AI chips for Tesla, marking a major breakthrough in the South Korean company’s attempt to challenge TSMC in the high-stakes chipmaking business.

The eight-year deal is Samsung’s largest from a single customer and will support Tesla’s work in autonomous driving systems and robotics. The AI6 chips will be manufactured at Samsung’s advanced foundry in Taylor, Texas, which was built as part of a $40 billion investment backed by the U.S. Chips and Science Act.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed the agreement, noting the chips will also be used in AI data centers to train Tesla’s video-based models. This move is expected to reduce Tesla’s reliance on Nvidia and AMD GPUs. Musk further shared that Tesla would help Samsung improve production efficiency, calling the partnership “strategically critical.”

The deal is seen as a turning point for Samsung’s contract chip business, which has lagged behind TSMC in market share and struggled to attract major clients. Samsung had delayed mass production at its 2nm chip facility until 2026, raising concerns that its multibillion-dollar Texas plant could become a “stranded asset.”

While some analysts have questioned the profitability of the deal—given Samsung likely offered favorable terms to win Tesla over—others view it as a strategic win. “Even if margins are tight, this agreement gives Samsung a foothold in advanced AI chip production and the chance to prove its 2nm process,” said Daniel Kim of Macquarie.

Samsung’s shares rose 6% following the announcement. The company is expected to release its full Q2 earnings report later this week.

Also read:

Foldables in 2025; Samsung Holds Top Spot, Huawei is Catching up