Tesla Unveils its EV Delivery & Production Figures For 2023

Tesla has finally unveiled its EV delivery and production figures for 2023. It would not be wrong to say that the company had another banner year with its Chinese rival BYD quite close. According to the latest reports, Elon Musk’s company produced 1.846 million EVs last year. Moreover, it delivered 1.809 million. Tesla originally claimed that it would sell 2 million vehicles in 2023, however, the company modified that figure downward in its October 2023 earnings call.

Tesla Delivered A Record 1.8 Million EVs in 2023

Reports claim that Tesla built 476,777 Model 3 and Model Y EVs last quarter and delivered 461,538 of them. The sales of the refreshed “Highland” Model 3 were also a part of the figure. Elon Musk foretold last quarter that the Model Y would become “the bestselling car on Earth”. That’s why the company didn’t break down sales between its two most famous models. The company sold approximately 18,212 “other models” consisting of Model S and Model X EVs.

Tesla also opposed some negative press with its EV lineup. Even though, Tesla’s Autopilot system has seen regulatory scrutiny in the US and other countries. Reports claim that EV sales acquired growth from several price drops over the last year as well. For instance, the Model 3 and Model Y most recently dropped to $38,990 and $45,990, respectively. In the October earnings call, Tesla revealed that the price drops were due to “economic uncertainty, higher interest rates, and shifting consumer sentiment”.

China is one of Tesla’s biggest markets however, the company is facing tough competition there from another EV giant, BYD. Reports claim that the company announced sales of 3.02 million electrified vehicles in 2023. It also included 1.6 million fully electric cars and 1.4 million hybrids. Most of BYD’s EVs sell at remarkably lower prices as compared to Tesla’s cars, that is why it is giving healthy competition to Tesla.