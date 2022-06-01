Tesla will Host Second AI Day in August

There is no shame in saying that this is the era of Elon Musk. He is the world’s richest man and the owner of Tesla and other companies. Speaking of Tesla, the company is all about innovation and electric vehicles (EVs). There is so much scope in this field, and the company has announced several launches in the coming time. Tesla is working on self-driving technology and improving it day by day. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc, announced on Tuesday that the firm would have its second artificial intelligence AI day on August 19, with the company likely to elaborate on its intentions to improve self-driving technology.

Tesla’s AI Day

In a tweet, Musk stated, “The purpose of AI Day is to persuade great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.”

Artificial intelligence in self-driving cars has sparked controversy over safety concerns. However, Musk has repeatedly stated that such vehicles are significantly safer than those controlled by people.

Tesla is working on software that will allow its cars drive without human intervention or supervision. Still, its full self-driving (FSD) system presently requires human supervision and is not designed to operate without a driver behind the wheel.

Investors are Interested in the Event

In August of last year, the firm had its first AI day, and in September of 2020, it had a Battery Day to discuss the future of battery technology.

“Tesla AI Day #2 will take place on August 19.” In a tweet, Musk wrote, “So many amazing improvements!”

Investors and analysts pay full attention to these tech-focused events. It leads to corporations going further into their initiatives and typically provides concrete updates on rollout targets and timetables.

