I found it very interesting when I came to know about the First Music Video on Zoom. Oakland-based band Thao & The Get Down Stay Down faced a lot of hurdles and had a problem to shoot the music video due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their plan to shoot a music video for their single “Phenom” was canceled abruptly and band, crew, and dancers could no longer meet up in person. So for the time being, they put everything on hold.

In this period, they figure out a way and decided to make the music video remotely. Thao manager suggested an idea. What if they shot the music video within Zoom?

Thao & The Get Down Stay Down Made a First Music Video on Zoom

Thao said:

“At first we didn’t know if we would even release the song because it’s about people unifying, So it was never an option for me to shoot the video solo.”

But her manager’s idea to shoot the music video within Zoom made it possible. And that’s exactly what they did. They filmed a one-take music video without any of the collaborators. The video directed by Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux and Erin Murray, they also provided choreography. The producer is Victoria Fayad. The video is featuring Thao alongside eight dancers and the “Phenom” video was completed within a week.

Before the shooting, there was one pre-production meeting, one five-hour rehearsal, and one shoot day, and all that took place on Zoom.

Recommended Reading: How to Save your Zoom Calls From Zoombombers?