The 1 Billion Followers Summit has opened applications for its prestigious One Billion Award, a million-dollar prize aimed at celebrating and rewarding content creators who make a positive impact through their work. Launched by Dubai’s New Media Academy, the award recognizes those who create informative, compassionate, and meaningful content that inspires audiences worldwide. With applications open until November 30, the winner will be announced during the summit’s closing ceremony from January 11 to 13, 2025, under the theme “Content for Good.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit Invites Creators to Compete for $1 Million Prize: Apply Now

Application Process and Eligibility

Content creators interested in applying can do so via the summit’s official website, [www.1billionsummit.com](http://www.1billionsummit.com). The summit encourages creators of all backgrounds to participate if they have a track record of producing socially beneficial content. Applicants must provide details about their projects, including key concepts, goals, and the positive impact they aim to make in society.

The One Billion Award has specific eligibility criteria, focused on encouraging creators who promote content with scientific, cultural, humanitarian, or social value. Applicants have to produce innovative and original content that fosters unity, supports sustainability, and promotes values like compassion and empathy. Projects should demonstrate broad audience engagement and meet social media platforms’ standards for quality and adherence to platform policies.

Selection and Voting Process

The selection for the One Billion Award will be a two-phase process. Initially, a panel of judges will review entries from December 1 to December 15, 2024. During this stage, the judges will evaluate each entry’s originality, impact, and adherence to the award’s criteria. Ten finalists will qualify to proceed to the next round.

Following this, the competition will open for public voting from December 16 to December 31, 2024, allowing audiences to vote for their favorite projects. The judges will then combine public votes with their assessments, tallying final scores on January 11 and 12 to select the award winner. This combined approach ensures that both expert opinion and public appreciation are considered, highlighting projects that resonate widely.

Promoting Positive Change Through Content

The One Billion Award highlights the evolving role of content creation as a powerful tool for societal impact. Mohammad Al Gergawi, UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs, explained that the award platform seeks to inspire the next generation of creators, promoting a culture that values giving, empathy, and global unity. According to Al Gergawi, this initiative not only encourages the production of quality content but also emphasizes the opportunities for today’s youth to shape their own futures by creating impactful narratives that drive meaningful change.

The Summit’s Vision and Specialized Tracks

With a goal of reaching over a billion people globally, the 1 Billion Followers Summit is a gathering of top influencers and media leaders from around the world. This year, the summit introduces three specialized tracks—technology, economy, and content—that cater to both amateur and professional creators. Each track aims to foster skill development and enhance the participants’ understanding of the transformative role content can play in modern society.

The summit also delves into how new media can contribute to positive societal transformation, supporting sustainable economic growth, and building connections across borders. The theme “Content for Good” aligns with this mission, focusing on the power of storytelling to foster empathy, educate audiences, and bridge cultural divides.

See Also: Calling All Gamers: Dubai Unveils a New Gaming Visa Program