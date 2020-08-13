The 5G OnePlus Nord to Get a New Matte Color

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Aug 13, 2020
1 minute read
Last week, the OnePlus Nord landed in the mobile industry and instantly became one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market. Currently, the phone is available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. However, the recent report says that a third variant will hit shelves.

Roland Quandt and a reliable tipster Max J.revealed that a new ‘Ash Gray’ colorway is in the works for the OnePlus Nord. Which will be available for buyers in early October 2020.

However, there is no information on whether the color will be limited to a certain storage configuration, like the 8/128GB model or the 12/256GB. However, one thing is confirmed that it will feature a matte finish rather than the glossy look of existing OnePlus Nord variants.

Some other Specs of 5G OnePlus Nord:

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2020, July 21
StatusAvailable. Released 2020, August 04
BODYDimensions158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)
Weight184 g (6.49 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeFluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
PLATFORMOSAndroid 10, OxygenOS 10.5.4
ChipsetQualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
GPUAdreno 620
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
UFS 2.1
MAIN CAMERAQuad48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesDual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
Video[email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
SELFIE CAMERADual32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
8 MP, f/2.5, 105˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
FeaturesHDR
Video[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
NFCYes
RadioUnspecified
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYNon-removable Li-Po 4115 mAh battery
ChargingFast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

Zainab Saeed

