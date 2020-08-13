Last week, the OnePlus Nord landed in the mobile industry and instantly became one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market. Currently, the phone is available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. However, the recent report says that a third variant will hit shelves.

The 5G OnePlus Nord to Get a New Matte Color

Roland Quandt and a reliable tipster Max J.revealed that a new ‘Ash Gray’ colorway is in the works for the OnePlus Nord. Which will be available for buyers in early October 2020.

However, there is no information on whether the color will be limited to a certain storage configuration, like the 8/128GB model or the 12/256GB. However, one thing is confirmed that it will feature a matte finish rather than the glossy look of existing OnePlus Nord variants.

Some other Specs of 5G OnePlus Nord:

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2020, July 21 Status Available. Released 2020, August 04

BODY Dimensions 158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 in) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

PLATFORM OS Android 10, OxygenOS 10.5.4 Chipset Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 2.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)

5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video [email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Dual 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm

8 MP, f/2.5, 105˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Non-removable Li-Po 4115 mAh battery Charging Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min

