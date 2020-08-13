The 5G OnePlus Nord to Get a New Matte Color
Last week, the OnePlus Nord landed in the mobile industry and instantly became one of the best mid-range smartphones on the market. Currently, the phone is available in Gray Onyx and Blue Marble. However, the recent report says that a third variant will hit shelves.
Roland Quandt and a reliable tipster Max J.revealed that a new ‘Ash Gray’ colorway is in the works for the OnePlus Nord. Which will be available for buyers in early October 2020.
However, there is no information on whether the color will be limited to a certain storage configuration, like the 8/128GB model or the 12/256GB. However, one thing is confirmed that it will feature a matte finish rather than the glossy look of existing OnePlus Nord variants.
Some other Specs of 5G OnePlus Nord:
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2020, July 21
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, August 04
|BODY
|Dimensions
|158.3 x 73.3 x 8.2 mm (6.23 x 2.89 x 0.32 in)
|Weight
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.44 inches, 100.6 cm2 (~86.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 10, OxygenOS 10.5.4
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)
5 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|[email protected], [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Dual
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
8 MP, f/2.5, 105˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, SBAS, NavIC
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Non-removable Li-Po 4115 mAh battery
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min
