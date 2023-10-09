Prepare for a wave of innovative AI hardware that’s about to redefine tech. These cutting-edge devices won’t conform to the familiar smartphone format we’ve become accustomed to. Instead, they’ll take on daring new shapes as tech companies explore fresh methods of engaging with AI.

The race is on, driven by the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, OpenAI’s conversational AI chatbot. Tech companies are eager to capitalize on the excitement by introducing new gadgets infused with AI capabilities — a trend tech leaders are referring to as the “iPhone moment.”

The critical question they’re all grappling with is whether personal AI devices can potentially trigger a seismic shift in the tech industry, akin to the impact the iPhone had.

The AI Revolution: Next-Gen Tech Hardware Redefining the Future

Just recently, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled the latest iteration of Meta’s smart glasses, equipped with Meta AI, the company’s conversational assistant. Wearers can interact with the glasses, receiving real-time information and live streaming to Facebook and Instagram.

Zuckerberg remarked, “It’ll be quite remarkable, having Meta AI as your constant companion on your glasses.”

According to Zuckerberg, these AI glasses are a stepping stone toward Meta’s ambitious vision: a world where people interact with holograms.

“You’ll engage with individuals as holograms, converse with AIs as holograms, and so on,” Zuckerberg enthused, describing the grand vision for Meta’s smart glasses.

Just a few days later, during a Paris Fashion Week runway event, prototype AI pins from the startup Humane were spotted on some of the models. These badge-like wearable devices feature cameras and speakers but no screens.

Humane’s co-founder, former Apple designer Imran Chaudhri, showcased the pin’s futuristic capabilities during a TED Talk in May. He demonstrated how the pin could project call details onto his hand. It also translates English to French in an AI-generated version of his voice. It provides summaries of missed messages and calendar invites with a simple command, “Catch me up.”

Chaudhri’s vision for the AI pin is to create an invisible device that revolutionizes human-technology interactions. A device that will allow humans to refocus on what truly matters — “a new capability to be present.”

“Why struggle to find your phone when you can simply hold an object and inquire about it?” Chaudhry proposed during his TEDx talk. “The result is almost like the entire world becoming your operating system.”

Rumours have even circulated that Jony Ive, the former Apple design chief responsible for the iPhone’s iconic design, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are collaborating on an AI hardware device with an entirely novel form factor, breaking free from the constraints of rectangular screens.

High-profile names naturally attract significant funding. It’s been reported that Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son is considering injecting $1 billion into the venture.

This enigmatic device hasn’t been officially announce. Altman has hinted to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff that it will soon become “unimaginable not to integrate intelligence into every product and service.”