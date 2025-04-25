THE AI SUMMIT LONDON IS BACK AT TOBACCO DOCK 11 – 12 JUNE

This year marks the 9th edition of The AI Summit London, and it kicks off on 11 June at London’s Tobacco Dock with the announcement of Headliner stage presentations by AstraZeneca talking the AI Upskilling Revolution changing how we work and Pandora detailing Building Trust in AI Without Disrupting the System. Rolls Royce and London Stock Exchange Group as some of the presenters taking the Headliners stage. More than 4,000 business leaders, tech innovators and AI practitioners convene annually to shape the future of AI through the show’s high-energy sessions, hands-on tech demos and game-changing insights.

“The AI Summit London is the AI headline event of London Tech Week. Now in our 9th year, we can confidently say AI isn’t just another technology trend, but a fundamental transformation in how we work, live, and solve problems today,” said Caroline Hicks, Senior Director of The AI Summit Series, Informa Connect. “Our programme delivers leaders in their fields with the practical tools and strategies to transform the business and societal landscape.”

2025 Stages and Show Features

In 2025, The AI Summit London is for professionals at all stages of AI adoption – from the AI curious to the prompt engineers. Attendees have access to new stages, workshops, masterclasses and expo floor demos hosted by AI practitioners and show sponsors, including Z by HP, IBM, Boston, Hewlett Packard Enterprise & NVIDIA, Hexaware, and Technology Innovation Institute.

Eight Stages, including the Headliners Stage returning with more presentations and keynotes across two-days of the show plus the NEW Start-up & Investor Stage delivering unpublished insights to founders and investors, the NEW Data Excellence Stage showcasing practical applications for those building AI frameworks, and the NEW Sustainable Innovation Stage which explores the innovations needed to build sustainable, ethically grounded and secure systems.

Masterclass & Workshop Programme , specialised sessions across a range of topics and development levels.

, specialised sessions across a range of topics and development levels. The AI Trail , an interactive attraction featuring the latest innovations and products from AI institutions and organisations.

, an interactive attraction featuring the latest innovations and products from AI institutions and organisations. The AIconics Awards, the prestigious global awards programme is back and bigger than ever to recognise the exceptional contributions of individuals and organisations driving the future of AI.

First Speakers Announced

Headliner Stage Chair: Lara Lewington, Journalist, Broadcaster and Author, BBC

Paul Dongha, Head of Responsible AI & AI Strategy , NatWest Group

Marilyn Chaplin, Chief Human Resources Officer, NTT

Clive Santamaria,Chief Architect, ITV

Ravinder Singh, Head of Digital and Systems Team, Cabinet Office (GCF)

Sanja Hukovic, Group Director, Head of Model and AI Risk Management, LSEG

Lee Glazier, Head of Digital Integrity, Rolls-Royce

David Norris, Chief Growth Officer, Holiday Extras

Magdalena Orascanin, CEO, Magnate HR

The full list of speakers can be found at www.london.theaisummit.com. Delegate passes can be purchased online at www.london.theaisummit.com/passes-pricing, including a VIP All Access ticket, a London Tech Week bundle and the standard Delegate ticket. Visit the website to stay updated on additional presenters, exhibitors and news.

