The AJK Chief Secretary inaugurates the Digital Tax system

Shakeel Qadir Khan, the AJK Chief Secretary, launched the digital income tax system during a ceremony held at the Jammu & Kashmir House.

During the event, Khan stated that the AJK tax system’s tie to the national tax system is and would strengthen national solidarity and togetherness. He told the attendees of an event held here that Azad Kashmir has joined the national tax system today, which he described as “a momentous day for the people of AJK.

This move is part of the government’s attempts to improve tax collection and deliver online services. Last year’s tax collection was highly encouraging, according to Shakeel Qadir, who expressed hope that it would grow much more when the new system will be implemented.

Citizens will now be able to take advantage of online registration and submission of income tax returns through the digital system. He stated that sales tax returns may be filed electronically until December 20, 2021. He said that the technology will help prevent counterfeit and flying invoices while also being user-friendly.

He stated that the IRIS program would provide e-filing capabilities, which would eliminate physical interactions between tax collectors and taxpayers.

Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Additional Chief Secretary General, Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Board of Revenue senior member, Ch Liaqat Hussain, Services Secretary, Ch Liaqat Hussain, and the income tax commissioner were all thanked by Shakeel.