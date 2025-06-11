The Alarming Decay of Ethics in Pakistan’s Online Space: Rajab Butt Booked for Rape

A serious criminal case has been registered at Lahore’s Nawab Town police station implicating five individuals, including well-known YouTubers Rajab Butt and Maan Dogar, following grave allegations made by a female. The charges include rape, blackmail, and illegal confinement, marking one of the most high-profile legal scandals involving Pakistan’s digital influencer community to date. The Lahore police have confirmed that an FIR (First Information Report) has been formally registered under multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code, and a detailed investigation is now underway against Rajab Butt and others booked for rape, blackmail, and illegal confinement charges.

Rajab Butt Booked for Rape: Allegations in Detail

According to the FIR filed by the complainant, the disturbing events began when she connected online with a man named Salman Haider, a cousin of Rajab Butt. She claims that after developing a virtual friendship, she met him in person, only to be drugged and sexually assaulted. Haider allegedly recorded obscene videos during the incident, which he later used to blackmail her.

The woman further stated that she was taken to a residence owned by Salman Butt, where she was allegedly locked in a room by YouTuber Rajab Butt. During her reported illegal confinement, others were also present, including Maan Dogar, another social media figure with a significant online following.

The complaint portrays a situation where multiple individuals may have facilitated or ignored the illegal acts, raising troubling questions about group complicity and abuse of social media influence.

Police Action and Legal Proceedings

Lahore police officials have confirmed the registration of the FIR and stated that an investigation is currently ongoing. Specific sections under the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) applied in the case include provisions dealing with rape (Section 376), criminal intimidation, illegal confinement (Section 342), use of criminal force, and blackmail.

While no formal arrests have been confirmed yet, law enforcement sources say they are actively verifying the timeline of events, identifying digital evidence, and determining the degree of involvement of each individual named.

Online Reaction and Public Outcry

The case has triggered significant backlash across Pakistani social media platforms, especially given the popularity of Rajab Butt and Maan Dogar among youth. Netizens have expressed shock and disbelief, with many calling for a thorough and transparent investigation.

Activists and women’s rights organizations have also spoken up, warning of a disturbing pattern of harassment and abuse involving online influencers who leverage their fame and access to exploit vulnerable individuals and calling for strict action against Rajab Butt, booked for rape and coercion charges.

“This case highlights the urgent need for regulation and accountability among digital content creators. We’re witnessing repeated incidents where fame becomes a tool for coercion.” -Shireen Gul, a digital rights advocate

The Dark Side of Pakistan’s Influencer Culture

The ongoing case has reignited broader concerns about the deteriorating moral standards among many social media influencers in Pakistan. A growing number of digital creators produce content that is not only devoid of intellectual or cultural value but is often vulgar, sensationalist, and ethically questionable.

These influencers, driven by the race for views and followers, frequently resort to crass behavior, staged controversies, and explicit content, setting troubling examples for younger audiences. In recent years, video leak scandals, public brawls, and online feuds have become disturbingly common among content creators. Instead of using their platforms to inspire, educate, or uplift, many seem engaged in a constant attempt to discredit one another, weaponizing their reach to manipulate narratives and attack rivals.

Critics argue that this toxic trend has effectively turned sections of Pakistan’s digital space into a battleground of ego, exploitation, and moral decay, eroding public trust and poisoning the online ecosystem.

As a social media user, I believe that if PEMRA and PTA have the authority to ban objectionable content on television and films, or block channels they deem a threat to our nation, then the government should also introduce laws to regulate social media influencers. These individuals are eroding the ethical fabric of our society, something far more critical to the nation’s sovereignty than a dissenting or political tweet.

