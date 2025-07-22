The Animal Prison Escape RPG Lets You Be a Fox or Panther and It’s Finally Out

If you enjoy prison escape stories and love role-playing games, Back to the Dawn might be your next favourite game. After more than a year in early access, this game has now launched its full version 1.0. In Back to the Dawn, you play as an animal stuck in a high-security prison. You have 21 days to plan your escape. During this time, you can bribe guards, dig tunnels, climb walls, or fight other inmates if needed. The twist? All the characters are animals that walk and talk like humans. You can now choose to play as Bob, a clever panther detective on a secret mission. Or you can stick with Thomas, a fox reporter. Thomas was the only character available during early access. He was framed for investigating corruption in the Mayor’s office. Now the animal prison escape RPG lets you be a fox or panther.

The prison, called Boulderton Prison, is huge. It has more than 100 side quests to complete. There are three gangs you can join or fight. You’ll also meet 48 other inmates. Each character has a backstory. Some may help you. Others might try to stop you.

For example, Bob the panther might meet criminals he once put behind bars. Some may recognise him and threaten to reveal who he really is. That makes the story more thrilling.

Prison escape games are not very common. Sure, there are some like The Escapists and A Way Out. Many stealth games have prison levels too, like Dishonoured. But few games are built entirely around escaping prison. Back to the Dawn does just that, but with a fresh twist — animals with human lives and problems.

Players can choose how they want to break out. Will you dig a tunnel with a spoon? Will you sneak past guards? Or will you team up with a gang for help? Each choice affects the story. This gives the game replay value. You can try new paths each time you play.

If you love indie games, Back to the Dawn is worth checking out. It is available on Steam right now. There is also a 15% launch discount until the end of the month.

So, if you want to test your time management and problem-solving skills in a fun and different prison setting, this game is for you. It mixes strategy, adventure, and a bit of humour. And who doesn’t want to see a fox in an orange jumpsuit digging a tunnel with a spoon?