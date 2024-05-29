The Battle of control layouts “ 3-finger claw vs 4-finger claw ”

In the mobile gaming era, the choice of control layout can significantly impact the performance of a player, especially in intense fighting games like PUBG Mobile. Among the many control schemes available, the 3-finger claw and 4-finger claw layouts come out as popular choices and both have advantages and disadvantages.

In both layouts, players simultaneously use multiple fingers on their device’s screen to control game actions. In the 3-finger claw, the player uses three fingers for the three crucial actions: movement, aiming, and shooting. The left thumb controls movement, the left index finger handles shooting, and the right thumb is used for aiming. While the 4-finger claw layout involves using both thumbs and both index fingers. Thumbs typically manage movement and aiming, while index fingers control shooting, jumping, and other actions.

The 3-finger claw control technique is excellent for beginners as it is relatively easy to learn and adapt to. It is one of the most popular control techniques. However, the 4-finger claw is mostly used by professional gamers as it provides superior control over multiple actions, allowing for quicker responses and more complex maneuvers.

Compared to the 4-finger claw, the 3-finger setup offers less control over complex maneuvers and quick actions. Moreover, the 3-finger technique is more comfortable in reducing strain during long gaming sessions. In terms of aiming, the 4-finger claw has the upper hand due to the additional finger dedicated solely to aiming. While In the 3-finger claw technique, aiming while shooting can be slightly challenging as one finger handles both tasks. When it comes to movement, both layouts offer fairly good control, but with a little difference in flexibility.

Ultimately, it comes down to your comfort level. Many players utilize both of these control layouts. However, if you’re new to the game it’s advisable to use 3-finger claw technique before venturing into the 4-finger claw setup. Whether you choose the 3-finger or 4-finger claw, you should practice regularly as it will help you adapt to the control layout and improve your muscle memory.

To improve the performance, adjust the in-game control settings to suit your hand size and preferences. This can enhance your comfort and efficiency. Also, to excel in games and get insights on claw techniques you can learn from experienced players through tutorials and gameplay videos.

However, the claw technique can only yield favorable outcomes when using a high-powered gaming phone. Notably, these advanced controls are not universally compatible with all devices. The Infinix GT 20 Pro stands out as the sole phone offering a 120 fps PUBG gaming experience, ensuring rapid frame changes that facilitate quick enemy detection and response. Furthermore, the device boasts a dual chipset comprising the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G processor and a dedicated gaming display chip. The Dimensity 8200 chip, operating at high speed and utilizing cutting-edge 4nm technology, delivers optimal performance without excessive battery consumption. This results in seamless, high-quality graphics and rapid response times.

Infinix GT 20 Pro can amplify your gaming experience with its top-tier performance and features. With Infinix you can adjust sensitivity settings to match your preferred control layout and playstyle. With its powerful hardware and software enhancements, Infinix GT 20 Pro ensures smooth gameplay and minimal input lag. Efficient battery management of GT 20 Pro ensures long gaming sessions without interruptions with any claw technique that you like.

