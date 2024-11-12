The Beatles have once again made history with their latest song, Now and Then, which was completed using AI to receive a Grammy nomination. Released in November 2023, this track emerged nearly five decades after the iconic band disbanded, showcasing the enduring power of their music and the possibilities of modern technology.

At the heart of Now and Then lies a previously unreleased recording of John Lennon singing and playing piano. Yoko Ono shared this heartfelt piece with the remaining Beatles after Lennon’s tragic death. For years, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the late George Harrison worked on the song, but they faced challenges isolating Lennon’s voice from the original recording, which hindered the project.

The Beatles’ Final Song, Completed with AI, Grabs Grammy Nomination

The breakthrough came when filmmaker Peter Jackson and his team developed advanced machine-learning software while working on the 2021 Beatles documentary Get Back. This innovative technology allowed engineers to cleanly separate Lennon’s vocals from the piano track, enabling the remaining Beatles to finally complete the song.

McCartney played bass, Starr added drums, and engineers seamlessly integrated Harrison’s previously recorded guitar parts into the mix. They later added strings to enhance the track’s emotional depth. “We’ve all played on it, so it is a genuine Beatle recording,” McCartney shared in a short documentary about the song’s production.

Although AI was crucial in isolating Lennon’s voice, the Grammys deemed the song eligible for nomination under its guidelines, which state that “only human creators are eligible,” though works featuring “elements of AI material” are permissible in specific categories. This distinction reassures fans that the creative essence of the song remains rooted in human artistry.

Now and Then has been nominated for Record of the Year, competing against major artists like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Charli XCX. It also received a nomination for Best Rock Performance, where it will face off against legendary bands such as Green Day and Pearl Jam.

The nominations come during a pivotal moment in the music industry, as artists and creators navigate the ethical implications of AI in music production. While AI offers new avenues for innovation and creativity, it has also sparked controversies, such as the case of Heart on My Sleeve by Ghostwriter. This song, which used AI to mimic the voices of Drake and The Weeknd without their consent, was ineligible for Grammy consideration.

Fans and critics have largely embraced Now and Then because it uses AI to enhance an authentic recording rather than fabricate new material. Lennon’s son, Sean, expressed his admiration for the process, saying, “My dad would have loved that because he was never shy to experiment with recording technology. It’s the last song that my dad, Paul, George, and Ringo will ever get to make together.”