The Camon 18 Series Becomes Celebs Choice

The Camon 18 series from TECNO gained much hype when it first came out by the end of 2021. Loaded with unique features and an aesthetic look, it instantly became a fan favorite. Not only did youth love this new Camon 18 series, but Pakistani celebrities also raved about the product on their social media accounts. Lollywood A-list celebrities, including Imran Ashraf, Hajra Yamin, Minal Khan, Bilal Qureshi, and more, appreciated the Camon 18 series for its outstanding features.

The Camon 18 Premier was the top pick for celebrities who shared pictures with the smartphone on their social media pages. Sumbul Iqbal called it a “photography wonder” as it comes with the latest gimbal technology and a 60x Hyper Zoom. These features make it an exceptional camera phone which offers true photography and a steady videography experience. Moreover, it comes with a 120Hz AMOLED Display and a fast G96 Processor, adding the cherry to the cake. Imran Ashraf and Minal Khan also flaunted their Camon 18 Premier and shared stunning pictures featuring the aesthetic device on their social media pages.

The TVC for the Camon 18t featuring renowned Pakistani celebrities Ahmed Ali Akbar and Sehar Khan won hearts. The TVC features the incredible Camon 18t, which comes with its own unique features that offer a user-friendly experience. With a 48MP back and front camera, 60Hz LCD display, and 4GB+128GB storage, this smartphone has it all! Celebrities loved this device from the series for its stunning design and high-end features.

Moreover, the Camon 18P also includes remarkable hardware and software features. It comes with a 16MP front and 48MP rear camera, the G96 Processor, 120Hz FHD display, 8GB+128GB massive storage, and an outer aesthetic design perfect for young people. Many popular influencers and celebrities were impressed with the phone, stating it to be an “outstanding performance device”.

So, if you’re looking to change your smartphone, the latest Camon 18 series from TECNO seems to be the perfect choice. Even your favorite celebs were seen flaunting the devices on social media. So let’s not wait any longer and rush to your nearest stores or online and get your favorite celebrity’s recommended device now!