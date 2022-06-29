The Developer of Pokémon GO Released a New AR Game for iOS Called ‘NBA All-World’

Niantic, the company behind the popular augmented-reality smartphone game Pokémon Go, has unveiled its next project. NBA All-World is presently in development with the National Basketball Association and will be available on iOS and Android smartphones.

According to reports, NBA All-gameplay World will be similar to Pokémon Go. The method will be recognizable to fans, but this time it will be applied to basketball and its lifestyle. The game will be available for free and will allow users to gather legendary NBA players. When fans are on the go, they may customize their NBA stars with objects they pick up in real life. Players can also engage in one-on-one matches at local courts and other locations.

This is where the NBA’s gaming and lifestyle meet the real-world metaverse. We’re enveloping the world around you into a basketball universe, or what I like to call turning the real world into a basketball theme park. Marcus Matthews, senior producer, NBA All-World

In addition, NBA All-World will encompass components of recreational basketball, such as a database of actual courts and other sites. According to reports, gamers can also make stops at sports goods stores and convenience stores to pick up supplies or refuel.

‘NBA All-World’ limited-time events

However, there will be limited-time events, so it’s not just about collecting goods. Players may learn about the history of their favorite NBA players by using location-based map storytelling. According to one example, the game would show the actual court in California’s East Bay where Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard used to play before breaking out.

NBA All-World is intended to be a casual sports video game for gamers ranging from casually interested to NBA superfans; discussions for the game began in 2016 when Niantic’s Pokémon Go became a worldwide success.

NBA All-World does not yet have a release date because it is currently under development. Those interested, however, can register at NBAAllWorld.com.

