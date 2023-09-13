The end of Small Phone Era: Apple Officially Discontinues the iPhone mini

Apple finally announced the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro yesterday. The new phones will be available in stores next week, while pre-orders start this Friday. But at the same time, the company made some other changes to the iPhone lineup. More specifically, Apple officially discontinued the iPhone 13 mini which marks the end of the small phone for good.

The End of the Small Phone Era: Apple Officially Discontinues the iPhone Mini

With the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro now available, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are still available in the lineup at lower prices.

But there’s another iPhone that Apple has discontinued, and that’s the iPhone 13 mini. Last year, the company had already removed the 12 mini from the store. Now, with the end of the iPhone 13 mini, Apple no longer sells any 5.4-inch iPhone.

Back in 2021, Apple launched the iPhone 13 mini with a price tag of $699, while the iPhone 13 cost $799. Last year, Apple reduced the price of the iPhone 13 mini to $599, while the regular 13 was priced at $699. With the end of the iPhone 13 mini, the regular 13 now costs $599.

Many reports have already revealed the end of the iPhone mini as neither the iPhone 12 mini nor the 13 mini were a sales success. In fact, they were the least-sold iPhone models in their respective launch years. Now, the only iPhone sold by Apple with a display smaller than 6 inches is the 3rd generation iPhone SE, which still has a 4.7-inch LCD panel.

Some other reports also hint that the next-generation iPhone SE will also get a larger screen, as most customers prefer larger phones. Anyhow, if you are a fan of smaller screens, you can still buy the iPhone 13 mini available in stores like Amazon.