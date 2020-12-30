The Expected Price of Xiaomi Mi 11 is Rs. 98,000 in Pakistan

Xiaomi has unveiled the Mi 11 with a Qualcomm’s latest 5nm Snapdragon 888 in China. The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Jun, has confirmed that company isn’t shipping the Xiaomi Mi 11 with a charger. According to the reliable report, soon the device will also hit the Pakistani market. There is no information about the exact launch date yet. However, the expected price of the device is Rs. 98,000 in Pakistan.

The American tech giant, Apple removed the charging brick from their iPhone 12 retail box. And now, it seems that other mobile manufactures have started following Apple’s new trend.

Samsung is also leaving out the charger in their next flagship release. And we can expect the same from other smartphone brands too. The Mi 11 carries 4600 mAh battery with 55W fast charging. Unfortunately, you will have to spend extra money to get the 55W charging brick.

The screen of the Xiaomi Mi 11 is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus (the toughest Gorilla Glass) and has a giant 6.81” curved display. The phone has a standard OLED panel capable of producing a 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a touch sampling rate that reaches 480Hz.

The phone’s internal storage capacity is 128/256 gigabytes which is a huge amount of storage and enough for users. On the phone’s back, there is a quad camera setup. The main sensor of the phone is 108 megapixels and the secondary sensor is 13 megapixels while the third one is 5 megapixels which will capture amazing photos. For, selfies, there is a 20 megapixels lens. Mi 11’s is equipped with an in-display fingerprint reader.

