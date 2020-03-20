The federal Govt Officially Launches an Online Portal about the Novel Coronavirus

The federal government has officially launched an online portal to relay authentic information and numbers about the novel Coronavirus.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) National Information Technology Board (NITB) Shabahat Ali Shah on Thursday announced that Pakistan officially launched #CoronaVirus information platform. http://Covid.gov.pk. This is “SINGLE VERSION of TRUTH” projected by the federal government, updated daily”, he added.

The launch of a web portal answering all questions and providing accurate numbers will surely sooth everyone’s nerves, not to mention give an easy way to sift fact from fiction. Named ‘Novel Coronavirus Interactive Dashboard’ the website has a clean and usable interface. At the very top, the website displays the dedicated national Coronavirus helpline number, 1166.

The home page consists of a live tracker of the number of confirmed cases and deaths due to the disease in Pakistan. The website also contains symptoms, precautions, myths, frequently asked questions, and the latest news linked with COVID-19 for the public. It also incorporates a list of all designated laboratories across the country where one can get tested for the Coronavirus.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication announced that following the directives of Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui steps have taken to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) with the help of technology.

A Mobile Application (Corona App) will be developed to deal with Coronavirus with the help of technology. The Application will be developed by National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The Application will have location based services to detect coronavirus patient through radius alert. Moreover, public awareness videos, chatbot for public and activity alarm for giving reminder for washing hands, using sanitizer etc. will be made available in application.

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT has also written a letter to the federal secretaries of all ministries for adoption of e-Office Application for social distancing.

City Islamabad App will be used to monitor/complain against those medical stores where there are shortage of masks or any sort of preventive medicine regarding Coronavirus. Strict action will be taken through district administration once a complaint received through the App. The App will also be used to report social gathering.

City Islamabad App will be used to book Corona patient appointment in advance before patient enters in designated hospitals. This will also help hospitals to make arrangements in advance.

Banners related to Coronavirus will be displayed on all government websites