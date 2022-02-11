The First Developer Preview of Android 13 is Released

Google Released the First Developer Preview of Android 13 and it reveals some great hints about Google’s focus for OS updates. These previews are launched for developers instead of end-user, so they can help point out the issues. It means the end-user should wait for more till the software comes in a more stable state.

While the Android 13 developer preview has come with different new features including upgraded theming options and privacy features, new language controls, and, plenty of back-end updates. The main focus of Android 12 was Material You Customizable themes and for Android 13, Google is expanding the dynamic app icons to all apps instead of just Google’s.

First Developer Preview of Android 13: What’s New?

As far as the feature mentioned above are concerned, let’s start with the themed icons feature which allows the icon of the app to take on a color tint that complements the wallpaper through which app developers supply a compatible monochromatic app icon. This feature will be initially launched for Pixel devices however Google is also working with other manufacturers to release this feature for more apps.

Other than this new developer’s preview has brought tweaks to how Android handles permissions and security. A photo picker lets users share photos and videos with an individual app without the app needing permission to see the photos on your device.

There are more new things launched with this developer preview but they are less obvious in everyday use. Google has revealed that it plans to release Android 13’s developer previews between February and March and transition to beta releases around April.

Also Read: Android 13 reportedly paving its way to scan QR codes