The First Midrange Leather Back Smartphone, realme C63 Will Be Available in Pakistan for PKR 34,999

realme, has announced that the realme C63 will be available in Pakistan from the 12th of June 2024. Priced at PKR 34,999, the realme C63 features a premium vegan leather back cover, 45W fast charging, and innovative AI experiences. It will be available in two stunning colors: Leather Blue and Jade Green.

The realme C63 is the first in its series and price range to offer a vegan leather design, providing a superior texture and durability. This design not only enhances grip but also makes the phone scratch-proof and resistant to abrasions, ensuring it maintains its premium look over time. The 45W fast charging allows for 1 hour of talk time with just 1 minute of charging. Additionally, the smartphone boasts a 50MP main camera for stunning photos.

Flagship-level AI features, such as Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch, enhance user experience. With Air Gestures, users can answer and mute calls or swipe to switch video streams on platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook without touching the screen. The AI Noise Reduction feature ensures clearer phone calls by reducing background noise.

The realme C63 also offers impressive durability with a dustproof level of 5 and a waterproof level of 4. The touch screen remains highly responsive even when wet, thanks to advanced touch IC processing and a unique anti-water algorithm.

Powered by an octa-core architecture chip, the realme C63 ensures exceptional performance and efficiency. It includes Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) Technology, allowing the phone to expand its 6GB RAM by up to 6GB, simulating a 12GB experience. This enables up to 18 apps to run simultaneously in the background.

Smooth Boost and Game Boost AI strategies enhance system smoothness and game performance, offering faster app launches, improved app sliding smoothness, reduced game lag, and better game frame rate stability.

Grab the realme C63 and experience premium features at an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for more updates on availability.

Also Read: Realme GT 6 Leak Reveals Top-Notch Specs