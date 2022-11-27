The Galaxy S23 series to offer satellite support

According to Korea’s ET News, Samsung is developing satellite communication technology for the Galaxy S23 series, with Iridium as the obvious satellite partner.

According to the source, Samsung is working on sending text messages and low-quality photos through satellite. Image transmission appears to be a step forward from Apple and Huawei’s satellite communication attempts. Both of these brands can only send an emergency SMS and location information through satellite.

BREAKING！

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series may support satellite communications. pic.twitter.com/Mgzshhmvuo — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2022

In contrast to Apple’s approach, which only allows for emergency communications via satellite, Samsung’s satellite communications capability may allow users to exchange text messages and low-resolution photos. According to reports, the corporation has surmounted all technological challenges in order to include a new modem-RF system capable of satellite connection on the devices.

This development follows on the heels of T-announcement Mobile’s of a satellite communication agreement with Starlink. When the beta program begins at the end of 2023, it will be limited to SMS, MMS, and “supported” messaging applications. The duo did, however, reveal that they are seeking phone and data service through satellite.

As the launch date approaches, there are several rumours about the new phones. According to rumours, the S23 Ultra would most likely have a screen that can achieve 2,150 or higher nits of brightness.

The iPhone 14 currently boasts satellite connectivity and the brightest smartphone screen with 2000 nits.