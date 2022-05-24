The Galaxy Watch 4 finally gets Google Assistant

Ayesha KhanLast Updated: May 24, 2022
The adoption of the Google Assistant was one of the finest aspects of Samsung’s move from Tizen to Wear OS for the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Unfortunately, Google’s famed virtual assistant was not available right away, and it avoided the Watch 4 series for quite some time.

Two of the best Wear OS smartwatches are the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. They’re also the only watches that come pre-loaded with Wear OS 3. Despite running Wear OS, however, the Galaxy Watch 4 series lacks one of the best Wear OS features: Google Assistant, leaving users with Samsung’s Bixby assistant. However, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 now has Google Assistant support.

Customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan are apparently able to use Google Assistant right now.

“Starting today, Galaxy Watch 4 owners can download Google Assistant on their devices, giving them access to faster, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions, and on-the-go advice.” Consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant capability straight from their wrists with access to both Bixby and Google Assistant,” according to Samsung’s official statement.

During the I/O 2022 keynote, there was some hope that Google or Samsung might make an announcement. While we did receive confirmation, it was not the good news that Watch 4 owners had hoped for.

