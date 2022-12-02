The Galaxy Z Flip 5 to have Invisible Hinge and Larger Displays

This is the world of the internet and nothing can remain hidden for a long time. Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released just a few months back and now we have started getting details regarding the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 5.

A tipster named Ross Young revealed that the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip may have two major design changes. If this leak is true, the new changes will improve the phone’s design and will fix the flaws associated with it.

As I told my Super Followers yesterday, there are a couple of important changes coming to the Z Flip 5… pic.twitter.com/rEcD2DvaWw — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 1, 2022

As far as the rumors are concerned, the first one was regarding the cover screen which is expected to be bigger in the next iteration. The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a 1.9-inch cover display and works as a second screen. He also disclosed that Samsung is planning to increase screen real estate to 3 inches on flip 5.

This was the first part of the rumor whereas the second part of the rumor is related to the not much liked hinge of the device. No one like the hinge in the middle of Samsung’s foldable phones. The new rumor suggests that the company has reworked a hinge to make the crease less visible.

This would be a much-welcomed adjustment if Samsung has actually found a way to make this happen.

While both these changes will bring a big change in the design of Galaxy Z Flip 5 but it is just a rumor and we can not comment on its audacity till its launch. Other than these two big rumors, it is also expected that Flip 5 will run on a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 2.

