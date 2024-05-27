The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

If you have contemplated the purchase of a gaming phone but have been hesitant, we aim to guide you to help make an informed decision. Gaming phones represent not merely a passing trend, but a significant evolution in mobile technology, offering features that are advantageous to both gamers and regular users. While the term “gaming phone” might suggest a niche product, these devices offer significant advantages beyond just excelling at high-performance games. They are engineered with top-tier processors and hardware, resulting in exceptional responsiveness and smoother operation in comparison to a regular phone. A gaming phone serves as an all-encompassing device, catering to a wide user base. Presented below are five compelling reasons why investing in a gaming phone is a prudent choice for all individuals, not solely limited to mobile gamers.

Extended power with a high-capacity battery

Gaming phones prioritize longevity with robust batteries, typically ranging from 5,000mAh to 6,000mAh. This translates to significant benefits for both gamers and regular users. For gamers, these high-capacity batteries ensure uninterrupted gameplay sessions. Whether engaged in an intense battle royale or traversing vast open worlds, you can expect up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. This eliminates the worry of your phone dying mid-match, allowing you to focus on the game without scrambling for a charger. Moreover, beyond gaming, these batteries offer extended life for everyday tasks as well. Regular users can enjoy worry-free streaming, browsing, and general phone use for up to two days without recharge. This translates to a more convenient and productive experience, freeing you from the constant search for a charger and allowing your phone to integrate with your demanding schedule seamlessly.

Optimized gameplay for top mobile game titles

To maintain compatibility with the ever-evolving landscape of mobile applications, particularly those incorporating advanced AI features, gaming phones are undergoing continuous advancements. The mobile gaming industry thrives on constant innovation, and popular titles like PUBG showcase the seamless experiences achievable on high-performance gaming phones. These devices are equipped with top-tier processors, such as the Snapdragon 888 or MediaTek Dimensity 1200, and benefit from software optimizations specifically designed to deliver smooth performance across any application. As a result, gaming phones excel not only in demanding games but also in everyday tasks, ensuring an efficient and enjoyable user experience.

Experience seamless speed and responsiveness

Prioritizing raw performance, gaming phones boast a combination of powerful hardware to deliver an exceptional user experience. High RAM capacity (8GB-16GB) allows for faster app loading and smoother multitasking by readily accessing frequently used data. Powerful CPUs and GPUs tackle demanding tasks like complex games with ease, while optimized screen setups with high refresh rates ensure a buttery smooth and responsive viewing experience. These features extend beyond just gaming. Regular users benefit from effortless handling of demanding apps, seamless multitasking due to efficient switching between apps, and a lag-free experience in everyday tasks thanks to the optimized hardware. While the specific performance increase varies, a gaming phone with 12GB RAM and a high-end GPU could offer a significant boost, potentially reaching up to 35% improvement compared to standard smartphones in demanding applications

Specialized features to power your gameplay

Prioritizing peak performance, gaming phones boast features that elevate the user experience for everyone. Customizable triggers, often placed on the sides of the phone, can be programmed for in-game actions, mimicking a console controller and potentially offering a significant 21% improvement in response time. This translates to faster, more precise in-game control, giving gamers a competitive edge. But the benefits extend beyond gaming. Advanced cooling systems, employing heat sinks or even active fans, efficiently dissipate heat during intense use. This keeps the phone running at optimal temperature (up to 10°C cooler), preventing performance drops and ensuring smooth operation for demanding applications, multitasking, and media consumption. In short, these features don’t just enhance gameplay; they create a smoother, more responsive experience for all users.

High-resolution displays for an immersive experience

Gaming phones prioritize stunning visuals with their high-resolution, high-quality displays. These are typically bezel-less AMOLED panels, offering vibrant colors, deep blacks, and high contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Beyond aesthetics, high refresh rates (120Hz-144Hz) ensure smoother visuals by refreshing the image on the screen more frequently. This minimizes lag and screen tearing, not just in fast-paced games, but also during everyday tasks like web browsing and scrolling. Finally, high pixel density (400-500 PPI) packs more pixels into each inch, resulting in sharper images and clearer text – ideal for anyone who consumes a lot of multimedia content or requires precise visuals. In short, these display features go beyond enhancing gameplay; they elevate the viewing experience for all users.

Thus, entering the arena of mobile gaming is the Infinix GT 20 Pro, created to redefine the user experience. This powerhouse is equipped with the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G processor, delivering unparalleled speed and responsiveness – a gamer’s dream. But the GT 20 Pro goes beyond raw power. For discerning mobile gamers, frame rate is a paramount factor influencing in-game performance. The support for 120fps gameplay in PUBG mobile in Infinix GT 20 Pro significantly elevates the visual experience by doubling the number of frames displayed per second compared to the standard 60fps. This translates to incredibly smooth visuals and a remarkable reduction in lag. Every in-game action, from aiming with precision to navigating complex environments, feels remarkably responsive.

Speaking of PUBG Mobile, the GT 20 Pro is the official gaming phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League for a reason. With its optimized performance and display, the phone ensures every tap, swipe, and shot registers with precision, giving you a competitive edge. Further enhancing the experience is a dedicated gaming display chip that fine-tunes the visuals for an even smoother and more responsive experience.

Do mark your calendars for the much-anticipated launch of the GT 20 Pro in Pakistan starting in June.

