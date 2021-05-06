The Gaming Beast realme 8 is Now Available Across Pakistan

The country’s fastest growing smartphone brand realme has something exciting up its sleeve for all the pro-gamers out there. The realme 8 is now up for sale, having had an amazing pre-order run at Daraz.pk. The realme 8 comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor and a 5,000 mAh big battery that gets charged superfast, thanks to the 30W Dart Charge. This means that the gaming and entertainment knows no end on the realme 8.

Wrapped in an Infinite Bold Design, the realme 8 is futuristic with an out-worldly reflective body. Both the Cyber Silver and Cyber Black versions are captivating consumers all over Pakistan, as the pre-orders of the realme 8 Series testify. The device is a hot favourite amongst gamers for its seamless and long-lasting gaming performance, with the fastest 4G processor the MediaTek Helio G95. Its battery, a massive 5,000 mAh gets powered by the 30W Dart Charge – which means that the gaming adventure never ends.

Moreover, the realme 8 comes with a 64MP AI Quad Camera with a super large sensor. It supports an 8MP Ultra-wide Angle Lens with 119° capturing the perfect shot like landscapes, mountains, etc. The 2MP Black & White Portrait Lens helps capture better light whereas, the 2MP Marco Lens enables users to get closer and distinctive pictures even from a 4cm shooting distance. It supports an amazing 16MP selfie camera to look after all the selfie needs of young users. The phone also supports multiple photography features like the Starry Mode,

The phone comes with two high-performance Cortex-A76 cores up to 2.05GHz and six high-efficiency Cortex-A55 cores at up to 2GHz, along with 900MHz Mali-G76 GPU. The combination of the latest updated CPU, GPU, super-fast RAM, and powerful AI makes realme 8 the smoothest and fastest responsive phone for mobile gaming. To top that off, realme has also announced a realme Gaming Championship – Infinity Edition that exclusively calling out mobile gamers to participate and get a chance to win the ultimate gaming device – the realme 8.

All-in-all, the phone is a complete package for the young and trendy realme users, providing the best price of PKR 39,999/- and a chic body design. So hurry up and get yours now, before everything is sold out!